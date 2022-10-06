Best cameras for photography students in 2022 October 6, 2022

If you are going to study GSCE or A-Level photography at school, or take it up further into college or any other courses that feature photography modules like an arts foundation or journalism, then you’ll want one of the best cameras for students in 2022 instead of your smartphone.

DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses are exactly the kinds of tools that can help you learn core principles and elevate your photography.

In this buyer’s guide, we will unpack some important factors as you consider your camera purchase, and then go on to highlight the best mirrorless and DSLR cameras for students over a range of budgets and brands.

What factors should photography students be looking for in mirrorless/DSLR cameras in 2022?

1. Value.

Writing for students we of course have to start with money. The good news is that you don’t need the most expensive camera or the newest model, rather one that caters for your projects. There are plenty of good value beginner-level cameras that can meet the minimum requirements of your school or college, support your learning process and creative vision, and ultimately make great quality pictures.

DSLR cameras and lenses in particular give good bang for buck, and opting secondhand can free up cash to invest in additional lenses (which we recommend over a more expensive camera), plus ensure there’s enough left for items like removable media to store your pictures.

Value isn’t simply about getting a good deal (cost), rather finding a camera that you are inspired to use each day, one that can grow with you as your skills develop, and even one that is part of a modern system that the brand is still investing in.

For example, the DSLR camera market is largely stagnant in 2022 with most DSLRs discontinued. Instead, future tech is in mirrorless cameras – so if you want to be part of the latest and greatest systems, mirrorless is probably your best choice.

If you’re still on the fence, read more on the pros and cons of DSLR vs Mirrorless here.

2. The right system

It’s well worth going into a camera shop and getting a feel for different brands and camera types in all their shapes, sizes and control layouts. Which one feels good in the hand, puts a smile on your face, or sparks curiosity?

Check out a viewfinder which is great for clear viewing in bright light – not all mirrorless cameras have one. Flip-out screens can give that selfie-shooting experience like with your phone, but again not all cameras have them. Get hands on before you hand over your cash.

If you’ve only ever used a smartphone for photography, there are joys to be discovered in DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Beyond helping focus your attention on photography and away from distractions like Youtube, WhatsApp and the day’s Wordle, a dedicated camera also provides more manual control in addition to auto, so you can easily explore principles such as shutter speed and aperture.

In contrast, a smartphone by default makes those choices for you regarding camera settings, so you don’t learn as much.

3. Sensor size

Overall, increasing sensor size is one of the easiest ways to elevate the quality of your photography above what your smartphone can do. The larger the sensor, the easier it is to increase the resolution (size) of your pictures, the greater control you can have over depth of field (where lenses and subject distance are the same), and the ‘cleaner’ images can be in low light.

Computational photography in smartphones gives workarounds to sensor size limitations, but there are limits. DSLR and mirrorless cameras are the real deal and have much larger sensors than smartphones.

Popular sensor sizes (in size order) are full-frame, APS-C and Micro Four Thirds. There are beginner-friendly options for all sensor sizes, though larger sensors are usually more expensive. For more on this have a look at our guide to full-frame and APS-C sensor size.

4. Lens choice

It is tempting to stick with the one lens that comes as part of the kit with your camera, but DSLR and mirrorless cameras are part of a system and an additional lens is one of the best ways to support your development in photography.

Some mirrorless systems like micro-four thirds for Panasonic and Olympus cameras have hundreds of lenses to choose from, while other APS-C format mirrorless systems from Nikon and Canon are in their infancy. However, well established Canon and Nikon DSLRs are spoilt for choice.

As your photography passions come to the fore, having the ‘right’ lens is going to be key. Landscape photographers often use wide angle lenses, portrait photographers like ones with a wide aperture (f/2.8 or even lower like f/1.4), while nature and action photographers might want to go telephoto or macro to get close up.

Best entry-level DSLR under £500: Nikon D3500

At a glance:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

3in Fixed LCD

1550-shot battery life

£479 with 18-55mm lens

Nikon’s most up to date beginner-level DSLR is the D3500, which sits below the D5600. And to its credit, the D3500 shares the majority of the same tech at a much lower price point (plus you’ll save another £100 by going secondhand).

You get Nikon’s DX format sensor with 24MP resolution and no low-pass filter that’ll comfortably create sharp prints bigger than A3 size. It’s also a camera that slots comfortably in the hand, boasts class-leading battery life and a super-handy guide mode as you learn the ropes.

There is a more basic 11-point AF system here compared to the D5600, plus the LCD screen is fixed rather than flip-out which might take some getting used to for selfie-shooters, but the optical viewfinder is good for clear viewing in bright light and the D3500 is an otherwise excellent entry point to the world of photography.

It’s worth it budgeting for another lens like the Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G.

Pros:

Sharp pictures

Insanely good battery life

Loads of lenses to choose from

Handy guide mode

Cons:

HD video only, not 4K

LCD screen is fixed

Basic autofocus

Best rugged DSLR for beginners: Pentax K-70

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Pentaprism OVF with 100% FOV

Weather-resistant

£799 with 18-55mm lens

It might be a beginner-level DSLR, but the Pentax K-70 possesses plenty of attributes that advanced photographers appreciate, such as a weather-sealed body, comfortable grip, and a bright pentaprism optical viewfinder with 100% field of view.

This is a comparatively heavy camera ready for the rough and tumble, offering superb value. Photographers can enjoy a 24MP resolution with superb low light performance and maximum ISO 102,400. There’s sensor-shift stabilisation that aids sharp handheld shooting, a nifty 6fps continuous shooting, plus built-in flash.

Where the K-70 truly shines is how it handles; its rugged build, bright viewfinder, flip-out screen (that’s not touch sensitive, sadly) and lovely grip.

Even though the lens range is not as wide as from DSLR giants Nikon and Canon, there are plenty of good Pentax options to choose from and we have no hesitation in recommending photographers to a Pentax DSLR.

Pros:

Great in low light

Sensor-shift stabilisation

Lovely optical viewfinder

Weather-resistant

Cons:

Quite heavy

Better autofocus elsewhere

Screen is not touch sensitive

Less lenses to choose from

Best enthusiast-level DSLR: Canon EOS 90D

At a glance:

33MP APS-C CMOS sensor

1,300 shot battery life

3in vari-angle touchscreen

£1000 body-only

Launched in 2019 which incidentally makes it one of the most recent DSLRs, the EOS 90D offers next level detail thanks to its 33MP APS-C sensor. And it’s not too shoddy for video either, featuring 4K recording and no crop, plus a highly capable video autofocus performance.

The EOS 90D feels like a camera embracing both DSLR and mirrorless worlds – it’s a camera with that uncompromising DSLR build quality and comfortable form factor, but with the kind of live-view performance for video that we expect from mirrorless.

Battery life is excellent, the optical viewfinder large and bright, plus the touchscreen flips-out for front viewing. And let’s not forget that the Canon EF lens mount boasts a wide range of lenses for all creative endeavours. If you’re keen on a DSLR with next-level performance, the EOS 90D could be your best choice.

Pros:

Class-leading detail

10fps

Weather-sealed

Good for video, too

Cons:

Less compelling than mirrorless equivalents

Kit lens not the best

Lacks stabilisation

Single card slot

Best full-frame DSLR for students: Nikon D750

At a glance:

24MP full-frame CMOS sensor

3.2in tilt LCD

£700 secondhand

In 2022, full-frame need not be an aspirational ‘look’ for students because there are plenty of good value options that also offer a simplified shooting experience.

We have considered the most recent entry-level full-frame DSLR models – and you have to go WAY back – and could have included the Canon EOS 6D II which has its own advantages, but the Nikon D750 offers better value.

By going full-frame with the D750, photographers can enjoy greater control over depth of field, excellent low light image quality and a generous sized optical viewfinder that gives a wonderful experience during daylight shooting.

And being discontinued, the weather-sealed D750 can be had in excellent condition for around £700. Throw on a decent prime lens and you’ve got a formidable pairing.

Pros:

Sharp pictures

Large LCD screen

Great in the hand

Quick AF

Cons:

HD video only, not 4K

Discontinued

Best mirrorless camera under £500: Sony A6000

At a glance:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

3in tilt LCD

£430 body-only

One of the best-selling mirrorless cameras of all time can still be purchased new with a 16-50mm lens for a fraction over £500, or for around £300 secondhand.

And the fact that the Sony a6000 is still available new despite several updates including the A6100 and higher-level models like the twice-the-price A6400 – shows that it remains a compelling camera today, that enjoys the same APS-C Sony E-mount and range of high quality lenses as its replacements.

Sony has always been a tech innovator, and so despite its age the a6000 still boasts a decent 24MP resolution, 11fps continuous shooting and high performing autofocus system. It’s compact and lightweight design lacks the same metal build quality as the A6400, but you do still get a tilt LCD screen plus an EVF tucked into the corner.

Later models especially offer improved the autofocus and video performance, but for those on a shoestring and focused on photography, the A6000 makes sense.

Pros:

Sharp pictures

Large LCD screen

Great in the hand

Quick AF

Cons:

HD video only, not 4K

Discontinued

Best Fujifilm camera for students: Fujifilm X-S10

At a glance:

26.1MP APS-C sensor

3in vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

RRP 949 with 15-45mm XC lens

A step-up from the stylish Fujfilm X-T30 II, the Fujifilm X-S10 offers the extra power under the hood that you get from the flagship X-T4 (which is one of the best APS-C mirrorless cameras available), but without the larger weather-sealed body.

A capable performer, you get beautiful 26.1MP still images with special thanks to some excellent X-mount lenses, a highly competitive 4K video performance, plus in-body stabilisation so you can ditch the tripod.

Like most Fujfilm cameras, the X-S10 looks the part and in this case has a larger-than-normal handgrip that we love, however you don’t get the dedicated retro dials for manual exposure.

If autofocus performance is important there are better alternatives, but for students, you’ll struggle to get more bang for your buck.

Pros:

Fujifilm image quality

In-body stabilisation

Large grip

Cons:

No d-pad control on the rear

Better AF elsewhere

Not weather-sealed

Best compact mirrorless camera for students: Panasonic Lumix GX9

At a glance:

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

3in tilt touchscreen

2.76-m dot tilt EVF

RRP 449 with 12-32mm lens

If you want dinky and discreet, then the GX9 is a safe bet. Not only is the camera compact thanks to its Micro Four Thirds sensor (which is the smallest sensor size of the cameras in this roundup), but the size and weight-benefit is truly realised in the lenses.

Also, mirrorless began in this sensor format with Olympus and then Panasonic more than 10-years ago, so the lens selection is huge and caters for all kinds of photographers.

With the GX9 itself, you get an impressive amount of tech packed into a compact body; 4K video with 4K photo modes to extract stills from a movie, 9FPS, a 3in tilt-touchscreen, a 2.76-m dot tilt EVF, plus 5-axis in-body stabilisation.

Controls around the camera are under utilised and may not accommodate those hungry to learn photography principles, but the 4-year-old GX9 has come down in price in 2022 and offers excellent value.

Pros:

Excellent tilt-touchscreen

Good 4K photo modes

A lot of tech in a little body

Cons:

Poor EVF implementation

Relies too heavily on touchscreen

AF selection can be fiddly

Best smartphone upgrade for students: Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV

At a glance:

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

3in tilt touchscreen

2.36m-dot EVF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

RRP £679 body-only, £779 pancake lens kit

The leap from smartphone to a ‘proper’ camera for photography can be intimidating, but Olympus makes that transition as easy as possible in the E-M10 IV. It offers a selfie touchscreen, easy button layout, bluetooth connectivity with easy-to-use app for loading pictures and remote control of the camera.

Crucially, image quality is a step up, especially with the host of high-quality and affordable Micro Four Thirds lenses available and a class leading image stabilisation for sharp handheld images in low light.

The camera is missing a mic input so there are better options out there for those looking at getting into video, but for photographers the E-M10 IV delivers, at an honest price.

Pros:

Selfie touchscreen

Easy step-up for smartphone users

Small body and lenses

Great value

Cons:

Small sensor

No mic input

Most stylish mirrorless camera for students: Nikon Z fc

At a glance:

Design based on the legendary Nikon FM2

20.9MP APS-C sensor

4K video with no crop

Continuous AF tracking

RRP £1089 with 16-50mm VR lens

There are three Nikon Z mirrorless cameras fitted with an APS-C sensor, and they are all available with the excellent 16-50mm kit lens and share much of the same technology.

Where each camera differs is how they look and consequently the shooting experience. The Nikon Z fc is our pick as a stunning modern day take on the Nikon FM2, which is a 30-year-old film SLR. But don’t let its retro looks deceive you, the Z fc is a camera for today, with a 20.9MP sensor, 11FPS, continuous tracking AF, 4K video with no crop, plus flip-out touchscreen.

The Z fc is also excellent value – nowhere else will you find a camera at this price with shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation dials. It’s new tech, retro feel and good for students to learn the basics about exposure.

Where’s the rub? Well, the Z fc isn’t weather-sealed and there’s only three native APS-C lenses. The Z fc will work with full-frame lenses but wide-angle shooters only really have that kit lens.

Pros:

Stunning looks

High-quality kit lens

Flip-out touchscreen

Good value

Cons:

Not weather-sealed

Very limited lens choice

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for under £1000: Sony a7 II

At a glance:

24MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis stabilisation

3in tilt LCD

£900 new

Full-frame used to be the stomping ground for professionals; expensive, robust build quality and dedicated controls galore. In 2022 however, there are many budget-friendly mirrorless options in this sensor format, including the Panasonic Lumix S5, Nikon Z5, Canon EOS R, plus the Sony a7 II (now twice updated).

Now it might not have the same video-friendly features given it’s age, but for student photographers we can still recommend the Sony a7 II all these years on, especially as it can be found for £900 new.

Yes even now, 24MP stills, a 2.4m-dot EVF, 117-point phase detection AF and 5fps all in a compact magnesium alloy shell is nothing to sniff at. Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras also benefit from a wide choice of lenses, including a host of great value third party options. The a7 II is a great gateway for students into a hugely popular system regularly updated with the latest tech.

Pros:

Robust and weather-sealed

Small and powerful

Low light image quality

Cons:

LCD screen is not touch sensitive

Two updates old

FullHD video only

Highest performing mirrorless camera under £1000: Canon EOS R10

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

New RF-S lens format

23FPS

£999 with 18-45mm lens

In our review of the EOS R10, we concluded that its autofocus and continuous shooting performance are in a different league to any other camera at this price point.

Fast and accurate AI-based subject detection AF system borrowed from the flagship EOS R3 with 23FPS is nothing to sniff at for £1,000. Image quality and overall handling also impress in this camera that can recognise subjects ranging from humans, animals and vehicles.

It’s not all good news, however. The EOS R10 has very few lenses to choose from the buffer isn’t huge, while its viewfinder is a little small for our liking. This is a camera system in its infancy. But if Canon launches lenses that can realise the potential of the EOS R10, then exciting things lie ahead.

Pros:

Quick Autofocus

Great for action photography

Decent form factor

Cons:

Not nearly enough native lenses yet

Small viewfinder

No in-body stabilisation

Blow the student loan: Leica M11

At a glance:

61MP full-frame CMOS sensor

3in fixed touchscreen

Electronic shutter

RRP £7,500 body-only

Want to blow the student loan in a single moment?* How about the Leica M-11? Not strictly a mirrorless or DSLR camera rather a rangefinder, the Leica M-11 is north of £7,000 body-only, plus the lenses aren’t exactly cheap either.

This certified Apple accessory boasts the highest resolution of any full-frame Leica camera, with ISO 64-5000 sensitivity. That 61MP sensor delivers stunning image quality and unleashes cropping potential so you can get more from your pictures.

If you’re unsure of what a rangefinder is, the shooting experience is altogether different to mirrorless and DSLRs, namely the manual focus process which you’ll either love or hate! One for photography ‘purists’, if the experience isn’t to your taste or you need to recoup the outlay, the M11 will sell on close to its RRP.

Pros:

High resolution pictures

Outstanding build quality

Holds its value

Cons:

Expensive

Focusing takes longer to perfect

*not recommended

