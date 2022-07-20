Best camera for wedding photography in 2022 July 20, 2022

If you’re new to the wedding genre or you’ve been shooting them for a while and you’re thinking of changing or upgrading your camera you’ve come to the right place! In this buyers guide we’ve created the ultimate list of the best camera for wedding photography for any type of wedding photographer and included models for those with big budgets to those with less to spend and are just starting out.

How to choose a camera for wedding photography

When it comes to purchasing a camera for wedding photography there are multiple considerations to take into account. These include:

Camera system

Sensor type and size

Lowlight capabilities

Burst mode feature

Additional features such as video

Weight

Build and weather protection

Mirrorless or DSLR?

If you want to photograph weddings you’ll need a camera with an interchangeable lens system. On the market at the moment your main options to choose between are mirrorless or DSLR systems. Medium format is another type of camera however these are very expensive and tend to produce very large image files. Image sensor size is something to greatly consider – if you’re shooting a wedding it might be a disadvantage to have a very large image sensor – it costs money to store images and at a wedding you’re going to be heavily snapping away! However on the other side a higher-resolution image sensor means bigger final prints for your clients so you’ll have to weigh up your needs here.

The main advantages of choosing a mirrorless system over a DSLR is for weight and size. Mirrorless tend to be much lighter and more compact, plus you also have the option to shoot silently on the mirrorless models (some DSLRs do in Liveview Mode), which in the middle of a quiet wedding ceremony will help you blend seamlessly into the background.

It’s also finally worth noting the difference in battery life. DSLRs use much less power compared with mirrorless so if you do go down the mirrorless route an additional battery grip could be worth investing in (or several spare batteries).

Full frame vs APS-C

The next aspect you’ll want to consider is what type of image sensor you want your camera to have. The options are APS-C or Full Frame. There are distinct advantages to a Full Frame sensor such as they produce a shallower depth of field compared with APS-C at the same aperture setting. For those dreamy bokeh wedding images can be seen as preferable. The other advantage to shooting with a Full Frame sensor is that they tend to perform better in lowlight due to having larger photosites compared with APS-C. This means they can capture proportionally more light with less noise. That’s not to say APS-C cameras are undesirable to the wedding photographer as many models can be lighter, and cheaper which for many will be a draw.

Low Light capabilities

When it comes to shooting a wedding you’ll need to know your camera can perform well in lowlight. During the ceremony and into the evening when the light begins to drop there will be many times where external lighting is not possible and you’ll need to rely on those higher ISO settings to get you through. Cameras are performing better and better when it comes to this aspect. Look for what ISO range your camera comes with so you know how far you can push it.

Another feature that most modern mirrorless cameras support these days is IBIS – in-body image stabilization. Again for any wedding photographer this is going to appeal in those lowlight situations so look out for this.

Burst mode shooting

At a wedding there is always action to be captured! Whether this is the bride throwing the bouquet, the first dance or for the cutting and often commercial eating of the cake! For this reason checking what burst mode feature your camera is capable of shooting at is a must. Preferably around 7fps or faster is desirable but not essential if you are a good photographer!

Build quality and weather sealing

Finally take into account the camera’s build and weatherproof features. Shooting a wedding is a physical and potentially hazardous undertaking. You have to work quickly and run around to get into position making the chances of an occasional knock of your kit more likely. A sturdy body build will give you better peace of mind when out in the field. Also as the weather is never guaranteed you’ll be grateful if your camera comes with a weather sealed body so it can handle unpredictable conditions.

Now you know what to look for, here in no particular order are our top 10 recommendations for the best cameras for wedding photography…

Best DSLR camera for weddings – Nikon D850 – £2,799

At a glance:

45.7-megapixel Back Side Illuminated sensor

ISO 64 to 25600 (extended ISO 32 -102,400)

Weight approx. 1005g with battery and card

7fps (9fps with EN-EL18b battery and MB-D18 battery pack)

Video 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Although mirrorless has made a massive impact on the camera market there is still plenty of space for DSLRs and the Nikon D850 is one we’ll happily put to the top of the pile. This mighty DSLR performs superbly not only in lowlight but also is quick to focus and includes silent shooting in Live View mode when you need the shutter to be quiet. The 45.7 megapixel sensor does not disappoint and produces exceptionally fine detail.

In our review of the Nikon D850 we found the camera to be one of the most comfortable DSLRs out there and ideal for any photographer using it for a sustained period of time. This makes it the ideal choice for any wedding photographer. Now retailing at £2,799 (down from £3,499 when it was originally launched )you get plenty of camera for your money.

Ideal for: DSLR shooters

Read our Nikon D850 review

Best camera for professional wedding photographers – Canon EOS R5 – £4,300

At a glance:

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

Up to 8-stop Image Stabilizer (when used with compatible lenses)

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

5,940 selectable autofocus positions

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

Twin card slot (CF express and SD)

Weight approx. 650g (738g with card and battery)

When Canon launched the full frame mirrorless Canon EOS R5 back in 2020 it was one of the most highly anticipated cameras of all time, and it did not disappoint. The specs of this camera are more than enough to entice any wedding photographer – from its 8K video feature, 8-stop Image Stabilization feature, 5,940 selectable autofocus positions, to its humongous ISO range (yes it really does go to ISO 51,200!).

You’ll also be pleased to hear we found the 45 MP image sensor to produce outstanding results. In our review of the Canon EOS R5 we found detail recovered in the Raw files, especially at high ISO settings, to be astonishing, making this camera ideal for the wedding genre. We also can’t go on without mentioning its burst mode feature! When firing at 20fps in full resolution (up to 180 Raw images) you’re really not going to miss a thing.

At £4,300 this camera is one of the more expensive on our list and definitely not budget. Think of it as a worthy and reliable investment that will deliver outstanding results if you can scrape together enough to purchase it!

Ideal for: professionals with a big budget

Read our Canon EOS R5 review

Best for those on a budget – Nikon Z5 – £1259 body

At a glance:

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 to 51200

5-axis in-body stabilisation

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF

4.5fps burst shooting

Dual SD card slots

Weight approx. 675g with battery and card

The Nikon Z5 is a fantastic camera filled with many features that any wedding photographer would find enticing. The Nikon Z5 is aimed at those who are just breaking into the professional market on a budget or for enthusiasts however don’t let this put you off if you’ve been pro for a while as this camera has plenty to offer.

In our review of the Nikon Z5 we found it to have excellent build quality for a camera of this price and its double memory card slots is also a big bonus. The full frame 24.3MP sensor produces excellent results, however some may feel limited with the maximum 6016 x 4016 pixels (20”x13”) image output but at just over £1000 you can’t have everything. We should probably also mention the 4.5fps is a little slow for today’s standard and a 1.7x crop is applied when shooting 4K video however if you can overlook these aspects you have yourself a winner!

Ideal for: beginners and those on a tight budget looking for full-frame

Read our Nikon Z5 review

Best compact camera system – Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III – £1349

At a glance:

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

18fps shooting with C-AF

121-point phase detection AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Extensive weather sealing

Weight 580g

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 MK III is the upgrade from the MK II and when we reviewed it back in March 2020 we gave it a well deserved 5 stars. This camera works out as great value for money and comes with plenty of features that many wedding photographers will find useful. These include its 18fps shooting burst mode, 121-point phase detection Autofocus system (which is super speedy and efficient) and its extensive weather sealed body.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III weighs a mere 580g. For those who classify weight as a key objective this camera should be right up your street, especially when you factor in the range of compact Micro Four Thirds lenses available.

Ideal for: capturing the action

Read our Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III review

Best APS-C Mirrorless – Fujifilm X-T4 – £1349

At a glance:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (ISO 80-51200 extended)

15fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen

In-camera charging via USB-C

Weight approx. 607g with battery and card

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a superb small and nimble mirrorless shooter that combines a 26.1MP APS-C sensor with 4K video capability. The 5-axis in-body image stabilisation gives great peace of mind when it comes to producing sharp shots and its 15fps burst mode means action sequences are easily going to be covered. The wedding photography check list has been ticked when it comes to this model!

In our review of the Fujifilm X-T4 we found it would make a great choice for keen enthusiasts and professionals who are conscious of size and weight and would like to build a smaller, lighter system.

Ideal for: pros conscious of size and weight

Read our Fujifilm X-T4 review

Best high-resolution camera for weddings – Sony Alpha A7R IV – £3,500

At a glance:

61MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

10fps continuous shooting

5-axis in-body stabilisation

5.76-million-dot EVF

3in, 1.44-million-dot tilt-angle screen

4K/30fps video

Weight approx. 665g

If having a high-resolution full frame image sensor resolution is at the top of your priority list then the Sony A7R IV should be on your radar. Its 9504 × 6336-pixel count equates to a 31.6 × 21.1” print at a 300ppi output resolution – that’s massive!

Back in 2019 we gave the Sony A7R IV a whopping 5 out of 5 stars in our review and for good reason. We found it exceeded when it came to image quality and was jam packed full of features.

Compared with other Sony predecessors this camera comes with a bigger grip and sturdier, redesigned memory card door, which is a bonus. For those interested in video the touch tracking AF during video will also appeal. This enables users to simply tap where they want the frame to be sharp as the video feature is rolling.

This camera will not disappoint although at £3,500 it doesn’t come cheap. If image storage cost is an issue as well then you may want to consider something with a lower-resolution sensor.

Ideal for: those wanting to print large images

Read our Sony Alpha A7R IV review

Best budget DSLR for weddings – Canon EOS 90D – £1,300

At a glance:

32.5-million-pixel APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (expandable to ISO 51,200)

10fps continuous shooting

220k pixel RGB+IR metering sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF

Microphone and headphone input

1300-shot battery life

Weight approx. 701g (including battery and memory card)

As stated before DSLRs are not yet obsolete, and if you prefer the old school way of how a DSLR handles and you’re on a tighter budget the Canon EOS 90D is well worth considering.

This camera comes with a 32.5MP APS-C sensor that produces excellent results plus its 10fps burst mode capability is going to be appealing for any wedding photographer. In our review of the Canon EOS 90D we found it to be a versatile and reliable DSLR, capable of producing excellent images in a multitude of different shooting situations. The 1300 battery life capability will also be appealing to any wedding photographer.

The Canon EOS 90D is by no means perfect and unfortunately only comes with a single memory card slot. At £1,300 though you aren’t going to have everything! If dual memory card slots are an important aspect to you and you want to stick with a Canon DSLR, check out the Canon EOS 7D Mk II instead.

Ideal for: old school DSLR shooters on a tight budget

Read our Canon EOS 90D review

Best camera for weddings under £1000 – Fujifilm X-S10 – £949

At a glance:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor

ISO 160-12,800; 80-51,200 (extended)

5-axis in-body stabilisation

2.36m-dot viewfinder

Fully articulated touchscreen

Weight approx. 465g

If looks and weight are important in your criteria when buying a camera the Fujifilm X-S10 might be worth considering. The retro designed and stylish looking camera is a bargain at £949 and comes with a 26.1MP image sensor, 5-axis in body stabilisation and weighs a mere 465g!

In our review of the Fujifilm X-S10 we found the fully articulated touch screen to be a novel feature and the effective AF system works really well whatever the subject it is trying to track and photograph.

On the down side the battery life is a little disappointing at 325 shots, and you really don’t want to push the ISO past ISO 12,800 however at this price point there are always going to be sacrifices.

Ideal for: fashion conscious shooters

Read our Fujifilm X-S10 review

Best hybrid for video, action and more – Sony Alpha A1 – £6,500

At a glance:

50.1 megapixel Exmor RS image sensor

30fps continuous shooting

8K video

ISO 100 – 32000 (extendable 50 – 102400)

759 point full-area phase detection AF

Image Sensor-Shift mechanism with 5-axis compensation

9.44m-dot EVF

Weight Approx. 737 g with battery and memory card

Yes, we know it costs a lot of money but with a 30fps shooting burst mode feature, 50.1mp image sensor and 9.44m-dot EVF the Sony A1 had to make it onto our list! In our review of the Sony A1 we stated that ‘the fact that the Alpha 1 can shoot at 50MP and 30fps while adjusting focus and exposure between frames is unprecedented’ and we stand by this. Oh, and it records 8K video, too!

The Sony A1 also performs incredibly well in lowlight and can stretch all the way to 32,000. In our thorough testing images only started to decrease at ISO 12,800 but even at ISO 25,600 images still could pass with some editing and tweaking.

Like the Sony A7R IV listed above, some may feel the image sensor resolution is a little high and be worried about storage space which is understandable when shooting a wedding. However the Sony A1 is a magnificent camera and one that will deal with whatever scenarios can be thrown at it making it worth the money if you can afford it.

Ideal for: action, video and whatever else you can throw at it

Read our Sony Alpha A1 review

Best all-rounder – Nikon Z6 II – £2,009

At a glance

24.5MP BSI-CMOS full frame sensor

ISO 50 – 51,200

14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3.2in tilting touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 60p (via future firmware update)

Weight approx. 705g with battery and card

And finally last but no means least the Nikon Z6 II makes it onto our top ten list. This camera often gets overlooked by the cheaper full frame Z5 or the higher spec Nikon Z7 II however the Nikon Z6 II is a great all round camera and one any wedding photographer would enjoy shooting with.

Like most mirrorless systems it supports a 5-axis in -body image stabilisation feature but more impressively it comes with a 14fps shooting mode, full frame 24.5MP image sensor, 4K video and a large ISO range. These are all big bonuses for any wedding photographer.

In our review of the Nikon Z6 II we found it comfortable to hold and very well built, meaning you’ll have great peace of mind in whatever weather conditions you are shooting in.

Ideal for: best all rounder

Read our Nikon Z6 II review

