Best camera backpacks to buy in 2022 October 29, 2022

If you’re looking for the best camera backpack for you, there is a lot to choose from. This guide will showcase our picks of the best camera backpacks you can buy in 2022 and tips on how to find the right backpack to suit your specific photography needs.

There is a lot of variety out there: there are backpacks designed to carry long lenses and lots of kit into the wild, and others that are split to allow you to carry your camera gear in a padded section and personal stuff in another, making them ideal for commuting or a day out with the family.

It’s tempting to buy a backpack that can take all of your gear, but you’ll often want to carry less and a smaller bag may be more practical. Whatever size backpack you plan to buy there are few things to look out for such as useful external pockets, a means of carrying a tripod and a rain cover so you can protect your kit when the heavens open. A waist belt is also useful for taking some of the weight off your shoulders, and rear-loading bags give extra security.

Here’s our pick of the best camera backpacks currently available:

Gitzo Adventury 30L

Price: £219 – https://www.gitzo.com/

Gitzo also makes a 45L version (£299) of this high-quality rear-entry backpack for outdoor lovers, but the 30L bag has enough space for a twin-gripped DSLR with a 400mm lens, plus additional lenses, a second body, accessories, and a laptop in its own dedicated section.

There are mounting points to attach a tripod. Alternatively there are also the side pockets which open at top and bottom to slip a tripod in.

The Adventury is comfortable to carry, is made from water-resistant fabric and comes with a shower-cap style rain cover.

Wandrd Prvke 31 Backpack V3

Price: £179/£251/$241.19 – https://www.wandrd.com/

Wandrd makes a range of wipe-clean Prvke backpacks and the 31L sits between the 21L and 41L capacity versions. Thanks to its roll-closed top section with a large hooked-fastener, its capacity can vary between 31 and 36L, and you always seem to be able to squeeze in just one more thing.

The Prvke has two sections with the lower section accepting Wandrd’s Camera Cubes, one of which comes in the ‘Photography Bundle’ that retails for £251.

As a rear-opening bag, you need to remove the Wandrd Prvke 31 from your back before you can access all your gear, making it more secure. However, there’s a small side opening that gives you quick access to a section of the lower part of the bag, which is perfect when you want to swap lenses.

To read more, check out our Wandrd Prvke 31 Backpack V3 review.

Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II

Price: £179/$219.95 – https://www.lowepro.com/

This 25L pro-level backpack is very well padded and is highly customisable. It has a semi-rigid lid, a thick base and the usual collection of foam-core re-positionable dividers inside its 30x16x44cm main compartment. It’s suitable for housing a large camera with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached and several other lenses and accessories.

The main access is via the back of the bag, but there are also access points on both sides and the top flips open to give a route to smaller items or a camera with along lens when the centre section of the main compartment is cleared of dividers.

Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack

Price: £87/$104.88 – https://www.manfrotto.com/

This smart and affordable backpack is a great choice for a day trip with a mirrorless camera. It’s split into two sections, the top half for personal effects and the bottom half for your camera gear. The camera section has enough room for a body and three lenses up to 19cm long.

Meanwhile, the unpadded top section is perfect for carrying an extra layer or two, your packed lunch or overnight essentials. There’s also a collection of internal pockets to house your purse/wallet, travel documents and spare batteries. In addition, there are external pockets on either side to hold a drink or compact tripod.

Read our Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack review to find out more.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L

Price: £249/$279.95 – https://www.peakdesign.com/

Peak Design makes a 20L and 30L (£259) version of this backpack and while their price seems comparatively high, their quality is excellent.

Unlike most backpacks, the primary access to the main compartment of the Peak Design Everyday Backpacks is from the side. Both sides have full length zips, so they work well for left or right-handers.

The 20L backpack comes with 3 FlexFold dividers that can be positioned within the bag to create ‘shelves’ for your camera gear to rest on. There are also stretchy internal side pockets for small items like memory cards and batteries. Both sides also have an external pocket that can be used to carry a drink or tripod – although these will get in the way of the side opening.

In addition, there’s a roomy top section that is accessed by a neat MagLatch that’s quick and easy to use.

Tenba DNA 16 DSLR Backpack

Price: £159/$229.95 – https://uk.tenba.com/

The two-section DNA 16 DSLR Backpack can accommodate a mirrorless or DSLR camera and 2 or 3 lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8. It also has a laptop section that can house computers up to 16 inches in size.

The camera compartment is at the bottom of the bag and when the padded insert is removed, it can turn the bag into a regular backpack. When the insert is in place, however, it can tip forward when the zip is opened to give easier access to your kit.

Tenba plumped for a roll-close top section, which gives some flexibility in capacity.

Manfrotto Pro Light Flexloader

Price: £224/$349.88 – https://www.manfrotto.com/

The Manfrotto Pro Light Flexloader is a front-loading backpack aimed at professional photographers. It introduced Manfrotto’s M-Guard Protection System. This is designed to give kit the highest level of protection and shock resistance. The dividers are made of high-density EVA foam and the base is reinforced for extra shock absorbance.

It’s large enough to house a twin-gripped DSLR, a second body and up to around 6 lenses plus accessories. There’s also a compartment for a laptop of up to 15-inches in size.

For additional comfort, there are three settings to choose from when adjusting the torso length. Not to mention, the shoulder straps have load-lifters and there’s a chest strap as well as a waist belt.

Vanguard Veo Active 42M

Price: £149/$189.99 – https://www.vanguardworld.co.uk/

This 17L rear-access backpack is designed for carrying a mirrorless camera with 3 or 4 lenses including a 70-200mm in its removable camera insert. Meanwhile, the top section is available to hold accessories and personal items. There are also mounting points. These allow for carrying a tripod on the front or side of the bag. Additionally, there are dedicated pockets for a 13-inch laptop and 10-inch tablet, and a sealed pocket for a 1L hydration pouch.

The outer fabric is tough ripstop nylon while the bright yellow interior makes it easy to see your kit in low light.

There’s also a pass-through for a USB cable from a pocket that can hold a power bank – perfect for charging your phone on the move. Check out our Vanguard VEO Active 42M review for more.

Vanguard Alta Sky 68

Price: £249/$299.99 – https://www.vanguardworld.co.uk/

Vanguard Alta SKY 68.Vanguard’s Alta Sky 68 backpack is designed for people who want to carry a larger camera with a lot of hefty lenses. As such, it’s big enough to cope with an 800mm f/5.6 lens attached to a pro-level DSLR or mirrorless camera. And it can carry up to around 7 other lenses.

With weight in mind, the Sky Alta 68 has well-padded and contoured shoulder straps with sternum straps and load-lifter straps. It is possible to adjust the padded and breathable 3D back panel, with extra padding against the shoulder blades and the lower back, across three settings according to the height of the person carrying the backpack.

F-Stop Kashmir UL 30L

Price: around £270/€309.99/$219.99 – https://shop.fstopgear.com/

F-Stop specialises in modular bags. It offers the Kashmir UL 30L by itself for around £192 (€219.99) or in an ‘Essential Bundle’ for around £270. This includes its shallow medium camera bag insert and a rain cover. There’s also a more expensive ‘Elite Bundle’. This adds a small camera bag insert and some nice extras to the mix.

The Kashmir UL 30L is designed for female photographers. It has a shorter torso and harness system than some other bags in F-Stop’s range.

It’s a lightweight but durable-feeling bag that’s very comfortable to carry even when fully laden with a large camera and 3 or 4 lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8.

