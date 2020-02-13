Photographers Against Wildlife Crime | Book review

A book that raises awareness of the serious threat to wildlife from illegal poaching for human consumption through photography that is both heartbreaking and painfully beautiful

A ranger’s bloody hand rests on an ivory tusk during an anti-poaching mission in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa © Britta Jaschinski / Photographers Against Wildlife Crime™

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime edited by Britta Jaschinski & Keith Wilson

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know our planet is in crisis. It’s not just climate change; human activity is driving the sixth mass extinction event in Earth’s history – and much of this is due to illegal poaching for human consumption.

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime Rowss Shark fins

Thousands of shark fins laid out to dry int he sun for eventual consumption in shark fin soup. Credit: Paul Hilton/Photographers Against Wildlife Crime

In the face of political inactivity, a collective of wildlife photographers is raising awareness of the heartbreaking stories of animals that are under serious threat, including even the largest land mammal, the African elephant.

This bilingual English / Chinese edition is full of stunning imagery that ranges from harrowing to breathtakingly beautiful. But it’s not all doom; there are also seeds of hope. This is vital work.

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime book coverPhotographers Against Wildlife Crime

Published by Photographers Against Wildlife Crime
Cover hardback
Price £60
Pages 248
ISBN 978-1-9996372-1-7

 

 