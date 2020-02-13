Photographers Against Wildlife Crime | Book review

A book that raises awareness of the serious threat to wildlife from illegal poaching for human consumption through photography that is both heartbreaking and painfully beautiful

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime edited by Britta Jaschinski & Keith Wilson

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know our planet is in crisis. It’s not just climate change; human activity is driving the sixth mass extinction event in Earth’s history – and much of this is due to illegal poaching for human consumption.

In the face of political inactivity, a collective of wildlife photographers is raising awareness of the heartbreaking stories of animals that are under serious threat, including even the largest land mammal, the African elephant.

This bilingual English / Chinese edition is full of stunning imagery that ranges from harrowing to breathtakingly beautiful. But it’s not all doom; there are also seeds of hope. This is vital work.

Published by Photographers Against Wildlife Crime

Cover hardback

Price £60

Pages 248

ISBN 978-1-9996372-1-7