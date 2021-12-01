Books from AP: Bookazine Improve Your Photography December 1, 2021

Did you know that Amateur Photographer also publishes books? Improve Your Photography is a series of bookazines aimed at keen photographers interested in improving their skills and getting some fresh ideas. Each edition explores a different genre, such as landscapes, portraits and nature, and is packed with 100 pages of advice and inspiration from some of the UK’s leading photographers.

You can buy the books from Kelsey’s online shop, where you can see the latest bookazine issues. Available for £7.99 in print, or £6.99 for the digital edition, the “Improve Your Photography” books make for a great guide and resource to learn and improve your photography, and could make an excellent gift for friends and family.

You can buy each book individually, or subscribe to have new issues delivered straight to your door.

Latest release: #7 Travel

The latest bookazine from Amateur Photographer, Improve Your Photography, covers Travel photography. In this book you’ll find information on how to create great travel pictures that tell a story, with hundreds of tips from professional travel photographers, including Jordan Banks, David Crossland, and others. There’s information on what kit you need when travelling, as well as inspirational and awe inspiring photography to whet your appetite.

#6 Film Photography

If you’re dying to get back in to film photography, or know someone who’s recently picked up a film camera, then this book on Film Photography is for you. The book has everything you need, whether you’re shooting film for the first time, choosing a camera, or shooting black and white, there’s information on all things film, including what happens after you’ve taken the shot, such as developing film, or digitizing your images. There’s advice and tips from the masters, including professional photographers, as as well as photography to motivate you.

#5 Portraits

Issue 5 of Improve Your Photography features Portrait photography, one of the most rewarding photographic genres. With instant feedback, when you get the shot you both love, it’s a great feeling. This book guides you through the kit needed, as well as accessories to take your portrait photography from good to amazing. The book includes information on prime lenses, lighting, as well as expert tips from professional photographers, including Trevor and Faye Yerbury, Peter Dench, Sharron Goodyear, Damien Lovegrove, and more.

#4 Nature

The 4th issue of Improve Your Photography is on Nature. If you find yourself in awe of nature for the sheer beauty, mystery and variety then this book is will inspire you to get your camera out and try new photography skills. Whether you’re shooting in the garden, and capturing the natural plants, or wildlife, this book shows you the kit you need, as well as how to get amazing looking photos, with lots of awe inspiring macro shots. With hints and tips from professionals, including Mark Sisson, and Sue Bishop to name just a few of the photographers featured.

#3 Advanced Camera Skills

If you or someone you know wants to get more from their camera, then the Improve Your Photography: Advanced Camera Skills book is for you. This lets you know the best settings to use, how to get great results in low-light, manual controls, shooting raw, improving auto-focus results, getting your colour right, using one lens, using flash, image stabilisation, plus an all important guide to composition, and that’s just some of the subjects covered.

#2 Wildlife

If you’re looking to improve your photography and learn about Wildlife photography, then this book is for you. Covering the essential equipment you need, including telephoto lenses for wildlife, plus advice and tips from the masters, as well as photography to inspire you. You’ll also find inspirational interviews with leading photographers including Tim Flach and Nick Brandt. Whether you want to shoot rooks, winter birds, garden birds, gannets, owls, grouse, reptiles, deer, foxes, penguins, and other wildlife, then this is the complete book for you.

#1 Landscapes

The Improve Your Photography bookazine on Landscapes inculdes 100 pages of great material that will help you get the best landscape photographs you’ve ever taken. With tips for success from professional photographers including Jeremy Walker, Verity Milligan, and David Clapp to name a few, you’ll find out some of their tricks, as well as essential kit you need to master the subject. There’s information on shooting locations, filters, wide-angle lenses, long exposure photography (including light trails and stars), black and white landscapes, urban photography, low-light, winter landscapes, optimising sharpness, as well as photo editing tips, plus much more.

Check the Kelsey shop to see the latest issue, or to buy more than one bookazine.