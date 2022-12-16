Meet the APOY 2022 winners! December 16, 2022

Our Amateur Photographer of the Year competition always attracts thousands of superb images, and this year was no different… We are pleased to announce the APOY 2022 winners!

Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

Tommaso Carrara, London

Tommaso won no fewer than four rounds in this year’s competition – Low Light (Round One), Best of British (Round Five), Street (Round Nine) and Action (Round Ten), which is a superb achievement. He was shortlisted in four further rounds, giving him an unassailable lead.

AP Editor Nigel Atherton says: ‘The secret to winning APOY is entering lots of rounds and being consistently good across a variety of genres. Tommaso is a deserving winner of this year’s competition, with a great set of pictures.’

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

Yousef Naser, Cairo

Although Yousef didn’t win any round overall, he was placed in the top ten of five of them, and shortlisted in three others, which demonstrates that entering as many categories as possible can still win you the overall prize. It’s consistency that counts.

Nigel Atherton says: ‘Yousef is very talented for his age, and could have a bright future ahead of him.’

APOY 2022 Camera Club Award

Launceston Camera Club, Cornwall

If the name looks familiar, it’s because Launceston Camera Club also walked away with our camera club prize last year. Building on their strength, they persuaded 19 members to enter this time round – four more than in 2021, and scored a highly impressive 510 points, which is 20 up on last year. Their enthusiasm for the competition saw them take a lead early on. The question is, who will beat them next year?

Nigel Atherton says: ‘Will any other clubs step up and give Launceston a run for their money next year?’

Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all of the photographers what entered our APOY 2022 competition! We look forward to seeing more of your work in 2023. The competition will launch in early 2023.

