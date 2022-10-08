Lights, camera, ACTION! Final APOY 2022 round open October 8, 2022

The final round of Amateur Photographer of the Year is now open for entries! The theme for this round of the competition is Action

One of the biggest challenges in photography is capturing movement, whether that’s freezing the action unfolding in front of you with fast shutter speeds or flash, or creating an implied sense of movement with long exposures or camera panning. Whichever technique you choose, there are a whole host of potential subjects on offer. For the final round of APOY 2022, we’d like to see your creative interpretations of action and movement, whether it’s people on the go, animals in motion, the dynamism of sports, or trains, planes and automobiles.

Round Ten, Action, closes Friday 4th November.

Need some inspiration or guidance for your APOY 2022 Action entries?

See our beginners guide to action and sports photography here.

How to capture movement creatively in photography

Featured image: Alexa Popovich 9th place movement round of APOY 2021

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year

We have added a Young Photographer of the Year category to APOY, in order to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 4 November 2022. All the categories are the same as for the main competition – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. This category is free to enter; each category winner receives a £250 voucher, and the overall winner receives a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB.

Camera Club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY. After all the ten rounds are complete, the one with the most points will win a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB. The club might want to spend it on gear for use by members, or even run its own in-house competition with the prize going to the most successful photographer. It’s entirely up to the winning group to decide.

See the current leaderboards here: APOY 2022 Leaderboard

What you win

Take your pick from MPB’s huge catalogue of used gear.

The winner of each round of APOY 2022 receives a £500 voucher to spend on anything at MPB.

Check out the website at www.mpb.com to take your pick from thousands of items of second-hand gear.

More information about Amateur Photographer of the Year can be found here: Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

