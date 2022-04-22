Opens tonight – Enter your best landscapes into APOY Round Four! April 22, 2022

Round Four of our Amateur Photographer of the Year competition opens tonight! The theme is Landscapes, so let’s see your best landscape photographs

The lure of the outdoors is powerful for the keen photographer, and landscape photography is regularly voted by amateurs as the most popular genre. It’s a subject that is easily accessible for most and there’s a whole world of potential subjects out there. Because this subject is so popular, you will need to work hard to stand out – but we’ve kept the brief fairly loose so you can show us your interpretations of landscape. Whether you prefer grand, sweeping mountain vistas or to concentrate on abstract details, be sure to shoot in the best possible light, as this is the crucial element that will make your images stand out. Find out more about Round Four and how to enter below:

Your guest judge for Round Four, Landscapes

Verity Milligan

Your guest judge for Round Four, Landscapes, is Verity Milligan. Verity is a professional photographer based in Birmingham. She is happiest when outdoors at sunrise, chasing atmospheric conditions. Whenever possible, she loves to explore the natural world, both in the UK and beyond. Professionally, Verity regularly works on commissions for a range of international organisations and she also leads photography tours. Visit veritymilliganphotography.com.

Round opens Saturday 23 April 00:01, and closes Friday 20th May.

See some of our best-ever landscape photography tips here.

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year

For the second time, we have added a Young Photographer of the Year category to APOY, in order to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 4 November 2022. All the categories are the same as for the main competition – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. This category is free to enter; each category winner receives a £250 voucher, and the overall winner receives a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB.

Camera Club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the one with the most points will win a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB. The club might want to spend it on gear for use by members, or even run its own in-house competition with the prize going to the most successful photographer. It’s entirely up to the winning group to decide.

See the current leaderboards here: APOY 2022 Leaderboard

Plan your APOY Year

Below is a list of all this year’s rounds, including when they open, when they close and the dates the results will be announced in AP

What you could win

The winner of each round of APOY 2022 receives a £500 voucher to spend on anything at MPB. You could choose to put it towards the Nikon D850, a superb workhorse of a camera that features a 46MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor, 7fps continuous shooting, 2.36-million dot tilting touchscreen and 153-point autofocus system. When reviewed in AP, it was said to be ‘Nikon’s best all-round camera yet.’ This DSLR can be found at MPB for £1,379 in well-used condition, up to £1,959 in excellent condition.

Described in AP as ‘Canon’s finest mirrorless camera at time of writing,’ the full-frame Canon EOS R5 features impressive video specification, stunning electronic viewfinder performance and supports the use of Canon’s EF/EF-S lenses via an adapter. It also has a 45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor and DIGIC X image processor, as well as 5,940 selectable autofocus positions. This outstanding is available at MPB for £4,199 in like-new condition.

The Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8 L II USM is a fast, ultra-wideangle zoom with a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout its range. It’s dust and moisture resistant, and features an Ultra-Sonic Motor, which means super-fast and near-silent operation. It creates lovely soft bokeh but also corner-to-corner sharpness when it counts. A well-used example of this lens can be picked up at MPB for £524, rising to £784 for one in like-new condition.

There are vouchers for second and third places in each round, too, of £100 and £50 respectively, while the winner of the Youth category wins a voucher for £250.

Check out the website at www.mpb.com to take your pick from thousands of items of second-hand gear.

More information about Amateur Photographer of the Year can be found here: Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

Related Articles:

Top tips for award-winning landscapes from LPOTY 2021 winners

How to capture moody monochrome landscapes

33 Essential Spring Photo Tips

Intimate Spring: landscape photography with a difference

The questions you MUST ask yourself before shooting landscapes