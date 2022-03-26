APOY 2022 Round Three Travel, open for entries! March 26, 2022

Round Three of our Amateur Photographer of the Year competition is now open! The theme is Travel, so let’s see your best travel photography

Our options for travel have been severely curtailed in the past couple of years, but there’s still plenty of scope in this round – however near or far the place you are photographing may be from your own home. Visiting somewhere new can really get the creative juices flowing, and photographing the buildings, landmarks, and people you encounter will help to convey the real spirit of a place. Get up early and visit a local market or stay out late and shoot lights reflected in water. Talk to people – a smile can go a long way towards securing willing subjects. Try not to ‘steal’ a shot; be patient and courteous.

Your guest judge for Round Three, Travel

Philip Lee Harvey

Your guest judge for Round Three, Travel, is Philip Lee Harvey. Philip is a London based photographer and director whose work has been published in The Telegraph, Lonely Planet magazine, Vanity Fair, Tatler and GEO. He is also a contributing photographer for Condé Nast Traveler magazine. Philip believes his work should capture the spirit of the people he meets, and the soul of the places he travels. Visit www.philipleeharvey.com

The closing date for this round is Friday 22nd April.

View some of our top travel photography tips here: Top 10 travel photo tips and techniques – from gear choice to shooting

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year

For the second time, we have added a Young Photographer of the Year category to APOY, in order to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 4 November 2022. All the categories are the same as for the main competition – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. This category is free to enter; each category winner receives a £250 voucher, and the overall winner receives a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB.

Camera Club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the one with the most points will win a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB. The club might want to spend it on gear for use by members, or even run its own in-house competition with the prize going to the most successful photographer. It’s entirely up to the winning group to decide.

Plan your APOY 2022 year

Below is a list of all this year’s rounds, including when they open, when they close and the dates the results will be announced in AP.

What you win

The winner of each round of APOY 2022 receives a £500 voucher to spend on anything at MPB. Ideal for travel photography, and for £659, you could treat yourself to a Ricoh GR III in like-new condition. This compact APS-C-format camera has a 24MP sensor, a superb 28mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens, a built-in two-stop optical ND filter, and is perfect for slipping into a jacket pocket.

For film footage, why not try the diminutive DJI Osmo Pocket. A three-axis stabilised 4K camera, it’s extremely simple to use, and has an intuitive time-lapse function. This neat little gadget is available at MPB for between £99 and £154, depending on condition.

Another easy-to-carry option is the retro-styled Fujifilm XF10 – a 24MP APS-C CMOS-sensor camera with a 28mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens, five exposure modes, 6fps drive and 11 film-simulation modes. This stylish camera can be found at MPB for £379 to £399.

There are vouchers for second and third places, too, of £100 and £50 respectively, while the winner of the Youth category wins a voucher for £250.

Check out the website at www.mpb.com to take your pick from thousands of items of second-hand gear.

More information about Amateur Photographer of the Year can be found here: Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

Related Articles:

Tips for better travel portraits: travel photography masterclass

Best Kit for Travel Photography – Essentials we recommend

7 habits of highly effective travel photographers

Better Travel Photography: The essential guide to shooting abroad

20 Best Travel Accessories For Photography