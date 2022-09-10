APOY 2022 Round Nine, Street, open for entries! September 10, 2022

The penultimate round of our Amateur Photographer of the Year is now open for entries! The theme for Round Nine of the competition is Street

Although street photography is easily accessible to most, it’s probably one of the most challenging genres to capture. Paying attention to the everyday movements of folk as they go about their business and spotting the extraordinary within the mundane is one thing, but capturing a scene unfold in front of you at the perfect moment is another. It’s this forward-thinking that makes great photographers of this genre stand out. Take a look at the work by the likes of Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Doisneau and Vivian Maier or more contemporary photographers, such as Niall McDiarmid and Nick Turpin for inspiration. Read below for information on how to enter the Street round of APOY 2022.

Your guest judge for APOY 2022 Round Nine, Street

Damien Demolder

Your guest judge for Round Nine, Street, is Damien Demolder. Damien is a photographer, journalist and photographic equipment expert, speaker, judge and educator. He has worked in the photographic publishing industry since 1997, including 15 years as editor of Amateur Photographer. He’s a fan of products that make good photography more accessible to more people, and although he specialises in street photography, he also shoots portraits, landscapes, architecture, natural macro and occasionally even wildlife and weddings. See Damien’s work at damiendemolder.com on Instagram @damien.demolder

Round Nine, Street, closes Friday 7th October.

Need some guidance or inspiration for your APOY 2022 street entries?

See our neginners guide to Street Photography here.

Fill the Frame documentary explores social media’s influence on street photography

Featured image: Deepbrata Dutta Young APOY 2021, Street winner

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year

We have added a Young Photographer of the Year category to APOY, in order to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 4 November 2022. All the categories are the same as for the main competition – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. This category is free to enter; each category winner receives a £250 voucher, and the overall winner receives a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB.

Camera Club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY. After all the ten rounds are complete, the one with the most points will win a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB. The club might want to spend it on gear for use by members, or even run its own in-house competition with the prize going to the most successful photographer. It’s entirely up to the winning group to decide.

See the current leaderboards here: APOY 2022 Leaderboard

What you win

The winner of each round of APOY 2022 receives a £500 voucher to spend on anything at MPB. Launched in 2017, the 42.4MP Sony A7R III was at the time the latest update to its high-resolution mirrorless full-frame Alpha 7R range. Described as a ‘mirrorless powerhouse’, it can shoot at 10 frames per second with full autofocus tracking, using either its refined, low-vibration mechanical shutter or a silent electronic shutter.

Up to 76 JPEGs or 28 uncompressed raws can be shot in a single burst. Autofocus uses a hybrid system with 399 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection points, while the sensitivity range covers ISO 100-32,000 as standard, expandable to ISO 50-102,400. This outstanding camera can be found at MPB for between £1,599 and £1,789.

Seen by many as the perfect focal length for street photography, every candid snapper should have a 35mm lens in their kit bag. The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro is the ideal companion to the manufacturer’s EOS R range of cameras, and keeps things compact – which is ideal for shooting discreetly. The lens has a fast aperture and excellent image stabilisation, and has the added versatility of a 17cm close-focusing distance. Pick one up at MPB for between £429 and £449.

Receiving five stars when reviewed in AP, the Nikon Z 50 features a 20.9MP APS-C sensor, 11fps continuous shooting with AE/AF, tilting touchscreen and 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder. It shares the large Z mount with the Nikon Z 6 and Nikon Z 7, as well as accepting new DX-format Z mount lenses. It was described in its review as ‘a marvellous little camera that you can’t fail to fall in love with’. Purchase one at MPB for £659 in like-new condition.

Check out the website at www.mpb.com to take your pick from thousands of items of second-hand gear.

More information about Amateur Photographer of the Year can be found here: Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

