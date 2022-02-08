APOY 2022 Competition – Round One Low Light February 8, 2022

Amateur Photographer of the Year is back for 2022 – and we’re kicking off the competition with Round One, which is themed Low Light!

Low light can mean anything from the subtlety of pre-dawn to the drama of a sunset. It also encompasses the hours when streetlights come on and night life begins. Entries can be anything from wildlife to portraits – both studio and environmental – as well as architecture, street or live shows. Images full of atmosphere will catch the attention of our judges, but it doesn’t have to be over the top – something understated is just as beautiful. Let your imagination go, and be guided by the light.

Your Guest Judge for Round One, Low Light

Mike Will

Your guest judge for Round One, Low Light, is Mike Will, a creative photographer known for his vibrant urban style. Based in London but travelling all over the world to create content and energetic brand campaigns, his portfolio includes night cityscapes, travel, landscapes, music festivals and portraits. Mike has become known with his unique editing style and for creating a global photography community, @world.shooters. Instagram: @m.visuals

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year

For the second time, we are adding a Young Photographer of the Year category to APOY, in order to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 4 November 2022.

All the categories are the same as for the main competition – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. This category is free to enter; each category winner receives a £250 voucher, and the overall winner receives a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB.

Camera Club Award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the one with the most points will win a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB. The club might want to spend it on gear for use by members, or even run its own in-house competition with the prize going to the most successful photographer. It’s entirely up to the winning group to decide.

What could you win?

The winner of each round of APOY 2022 receives a £500 voucher to spend on anything at MPB. From top-of-the-range digital medium-format camera bodies, to entry-level DSLRs, as well as the longest telephoto zooms and widest lenses, and useful accessories, MPB is a one-stop shop for used kit.

The winner could put their £500 voucher towards the superb Fujifilm GFX 50S, a medium-format 51.4MP mirrorless camera that starts from £1,974 at MPB. You could also consider the Sony A7 II, an outstanding full-frame mirrorless camera that features five-axis image stabilisation. Pick one up at MPB for £639 to £709.

A versatile wide-aperture zoom such as the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art is ideal for low-light shooting, and can be found for between £484 and £564 at MPB, depending on condition. There are prizes for second and third place, of £100 and £50 respectively, while the winner of the Youth category gets a voucher for £250.

Check out www.mpb.com to take your pick from thousands of items of second-hand gear at MPB.

More information about Amateur Photographer of the Year can be found here: Amateur Photographer of the Year 2022

