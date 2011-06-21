APOY 2011 Results Round Four - Macro in Nature
Macro in Nature
The results are in for the fourth round of APOY. We had some fantastic entries, covering many subjects.
Peter Gilbert, of Devon, wins first place in our Macro in nature round of APOY 2011. Peter will receive Canon?s latest DSLR, the 18-million-pixel EOS 600D with an EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM lens worth a total of £1,218.99. The EOS 600D offers full HD 1080p video recording, up to 3.7fps continuous shooting and a 3in, 1.04-million- dot, vari-angle LCD screen. An ISO range of 100-6400, expandable to 12,800, enables high-quality handheld shooting in low-light conditions without the need for flash. The EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM lens is compact and lightweight with high corner-to-corner resolution. It has an effective focal length of approximately 96mm (35mm equivalent) and full-time manual focus override. Our second-placed winner is John Webb, of Somerset, who will receive Canon?s 12.1-million-pixel IXUS 310 HS in silver, a Canon PIXMA MG6150 Wi-Fi-enabled all-in-one printer and a 20-sheet pack of Canon?s A4 PP-201 Photo Paper Plus Glossy II paper worth a total of £507.99. Marek Troszczynski of London finished third in the round and wins Canon?s PowerShot SX220 HS in grey, worth £269.
1st Peter Gilbert, Devon 44pts
Canon EOS 40D, 100mm macro, 1/60sec at f/18, ISO 200, ringflash with LED handheld torch for backlighting
The papery husk that surrounded a fruit of the Chinese lantern plant
Judges say: ?Expertly lit and very well exposed, Peter?s image impressed the judges with its technical finesse. The husk looks almost 3D and appears to be floating in mid-air. It is a simple idea, but one that works brilliantly.?
2nd John Webb, Somerset 42pts
Ricoh GR Digital III, 6mm, 1/400sec at f/3.5, ISO 200
Thorns on the stem of an old rose bush
Judges say: ?In John?s image the rose thorns suggest shark fins and the bark of the stem looks like a choppy sea. This is a fantastic image that is imaginative and excellently executed. Very well done!?
3rd Marek Troszczynski, London 41pts
Nikon D300, 105mm, 1/800sec at f/4.5 ISO 250
Fly balancing on a dandelion clock
Judges say: ?This image made the judges stop in their tracks. From the position of the insect that is bang in focus to the blurry dandelion and use of black & white, everything adds up to a fantastic image.?
In association with Canon