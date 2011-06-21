APOY 2011 Results Round Four - Macro in Nature

APOY 2011 Round 4 Macro in Nature

Macro in Nature

The results are in for the fourth round of APOY. We had some fantastic entries, covering many subjects.

Peter Gilbert, of Devon, wins first place in our Macro in nature round of APOY 2011. Peter will receive Canon?s latest DSLR, the 18-million-pixel EOS 600D with an EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM lens worth a total of £1,218.99. The EOS 600D offers full HD 1080p video recording, up to 3.7fps continuous shooting and a 3in, 1.04-million- dot, vari-angle LCD screen. An ISO range of 100-6400, expandable to 12,800, enables high-quality handheld shooting in low-light conditions without the need for flash. The EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM lens is compact and lightweight with high corner-to-corner resolution. It has an effective focal length of approximately 96mm (35mm equivalent) and full-time manual focus override. Our second-placed winner is John Webb, of Somerset, who will receive Canon?s 12.1-million-pixel IXUS 310 HS in silver, a Canon PIXMA MG6150 Wi-Fi-enabled all-in-one printer and a 20-sheet pack of Canon?s A4 PP-201 Photo Paper Plus Glossy II paper worth a total of £507.99. Marek Troszczynski of London finished third in the round and wins Canon?s PowerShot SX220 HS in grey, worth £269.



1st Peter Gilbert, Devon 44pts Canon EOS 40D, 100mm macro, 1/60sec at f/18, ISO 200, ringflash with LED handheld torch for backlighting

The papery husk that surrounded a fruit of the Chinese lantern plant

Judges say: ?Expertly lit and very well exposed, Peter?s image impressed the judges with its technical finesse. The husk looks almost 3D and appears to be floating in mid-air. It is a simple idea, but one that works brilliantly.?



2nd John Webb, Somerset 42pts Ricoh GR Digital III, 6mm, 1/400sec at f/3.5, ISO 200

Thorns on the stem of an old rose bush

Judges say: ?In John?s image the rose thorns suggest shark fins and the bark of the stem looks like a choppy sea. This is a fantastic image that is imaginative and excellently executed. Very well done!?



3rd Marek Troszczynski, London 41pts Nikon D300, 105mm, 1/800sec at f/4.5 ISO 250

Fly balancing on a dandelion clock

Judges say: ?This image made the judges stop in their tracks. From the position of the insect that is bang in focus to the blurry dandelion and use of black & white, everything adds up to a fantastic image.?

Top 50 entries for this round

1 Peter Gilbert 44pts 2 John Webb 42pts 3 MarekTroszczynski 41pts 4 Graham Green 40pts 4 Ben Ghibaldan 40pts 4 Bob Garas 40pts 7 Ondrej Pakan 39pts 7 Lee Jeffries 39pts 7 Sean Slevin 39pts 7 Marco Contri 39pts 11 John Steven Ball 38pts 11 David Endley 38pts 11 Peter Stickler 38pts 14 Alistair Kerr 37pts 15 Salvatore_Marrazzo 37pts 16 Andrew Wood 35pts 16 Avelino Dinis 35pts 16 Fen Oswin 35pts 16 Joanna Clegg 35pts 16 Lucinda Castaing 35pts 16 Matthew Oxley 35pts 22 Cath Schneider 34pts 22 Nicky Woodward 34pts 22 Paul Whiting 34pts 25 Mo Alam 33pts 25 Rob Deyes 33pts

25 Tarun Das 33pts

28 Amitava Chandra 32pts

29 David James 31pts

29 Henrique Souto 31pts

29 Jim Tate 31pts

29 Robert Allen 31pts

29 Thomas Wright 31pts

34 Gary Cox 30pts

34 John Swannick 30pts

34 Setu Mewada 30pts

34 Stephen Halliday 30pts

34 Tom Lowe 30pts

39 Lee Brown 29pts

39 Matthew Tullett 29pts

39 Mirela Bogdan 29pts

39 Peter Kewley 29pts

39 Richard Kubica 29pts

39 Roger Cope 29pts

39 Simona Bonanno 29pts

46 Chris Dixon 28pts

46 David Traish 28pts

46 Rob Smith 28pts

46 Roman Fedoryshyn 28pts

50 Gary McGhee 27pts

View the winning Images in the APOY 2011 Gallery

See the APOY 2011 Leader Board after this round.

In association with Canon