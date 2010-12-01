APOY 2010 Round 9 - Black or White Results

APOY Round 9 ? Black or White Results

APOY Results Round 9 Black or White

Many excellent entries made our Black or White round very tough to judge

Hazem Lashin, from Essex, wins first place in our Black or white round of APOY 2010. Hazem will receive Canon?s 18-million-pixel EOS 550D and EF-S 18-135mm f/3-5.6 IS lens kit, worth £1,099.99. The EOS 550D offers an ISO range of up to 6400 ? expandable to 12,800 ? along with Full HD movie capability. The all-purpose EF-S 18-135mm f/3-5.6 IS lens boasts a 4-stop Image Stabilizer and automatic panning and tripod detection. Hazem will also receive Canon?s Pixma MG8150 all-in-one printer, worth £329, along with three packets of PP201 Photo Paper, worth £29.97. In total, Hazem receives Canon prizes worth £1,498.56.

Our second-placed winner is Rex Kersley, from the South Pacific Island of Vanuatu, who will receive Canon?s 12.1-million-pixel PowerShot SX130 IS compact camera, worth £199, with full manual control and HD movie capability. Rex will also receive Canon?s Selphy CP800 ultra-compact printer, worth £99, and a KP108 ink/paper set, worth £34. In total, he receives £332 worth of Canon prizes.

Simona Bonanno, from Italy, finished third in the round and receives Canon?s 12.1MP PowerShot A3100 IS, worth £159. This slim compact camera packs a big punch, boasting a 4x optical zoom with optical Image Stabilizer, motion-detection technology, smart auto and easy modes, super vivid and poster effect, and capability for VGA movies



1st Hazem Lashin, Essex 45pts Sony Alpha 200, 18-70mm, 1/500sec at f/10, ISO 100

?I took this image at the Tate Modern museum in London,? says Hazem. ?The light reflecting on the ground caught my eye. I took a few shots and thought it would be interesting to include a figure in the frame. I waited for a suitable subject and after about half an hour a little girl ran into the scene. To make her stand out I underexposed by 2 stops. For me, this photograph represents a dream of a little girl running in the narrow light to reach somewhere, not knowing what is awaiting her. It represents all of us, running towards what we think we want, not knowing what is waiting for us.?

Judges say In his winning image, Hazem combines pattern, line and light brilliantly. The little girl adds a crucial human element and there is a wonderful sense of mystery.



2nd Rex Kersley, Port Vila, Vanuatu 43pts Canon EOS 350D, 100mm, 1/6sec at f/8

??This photograph of a banana leaf is from an ongoing series about banana trees,? says Rex. ?The banana tree is a fascinating plant, and I wanted to show the stages the leaf goes through, from new shoots to ageing and decay. In its different stages of growth there are myriad textures and shapes, all of which offer different opportunities and challenges to the photographer. ?

Judges say The beautiful shapes and textures caught the judges? eye.



3rd Simona Bonanno, Messina, Italy 37pts Nikon D80, 18-35mm, 1/125sec at f/5.6

?When people think of Sicily they imagine it is sunny all the time, but a lot of rain falls in Sicily that often causes landslides and disasters,? says Simona. ?A year ago a huge flood struck, killing many people. I feel the Italian government could have done more to help. When it rains, it is as if it is raining on man?s soul, leaving him alone in the glare of light. This is the mood I?m trying to portray in my image.?

Judges say The blurred figure, misty setting and spindly branches help to create an intriguing, emotive atmosphere. In a similar way to Hazem?s image we can?t help but wonder where this person is going. The figure could equally represent humanity with all its strengths and flaws.

Amateur Photographer of the Year 2010 – The leader board

There?s just one round to go in APOY 2010 and it?s all change on the leader board, with just 19 points separating the top four contenders. Sean Slevin has moved from second to first place with a slim lead of just three points ahead of Dan Deakin. Lee Jeffries has edged into third place ahead of Martin Gre?kovič, who has slipped from first to fourth. Watch out for the results of our final round, Portraits and self-portraits, in our 25 December-1 January special Christmas issue, where we?ll be announcing the winner of APOY 2010.

To 50 entries for this round

1 Hazem Lashin 45pts 2 Rex Kersley 43pts 3 Simona Bonanno 37pts 4 Lee Jeffries 36pts 5 Abhijit Nandi 35pts 6 Keith Aggett 34pts 6 Kathryn Allen 34pts 6 Wesley Brannan 34pts 6 Sam Burton 34pts 6 Jacek Obloj 34pts 6 Partha S Sarkar 34pts 6 Andrew Paul Watson 34pts 6 Steve Webb 34pts 14 Mik Jones 33pts 14 Nick Pither 33pts 14 Gary Telford 33pts 17 Zafer Kurtuldu 32pts 17 John Seamons 32pts 17 Jamie Topliss-Yates32pts 20 Steve Clee 31pts 20 Mark Crocker 31pts 20 Garry de los Reyes 31pts 20 Sudip Roychoudhury 31pts 20 David Vennings 31pts 20 Thomas Wright 31pts 26 Tony Cooper 30pts

26 James Earle 30pts

26 Steve Halliday 30pts

26 Guy Standen 30pts

30 Dan Deakin 29pts

30 Sarah Brigden 29pts

30 Stephen Emerson 29pts

30 Jayanta Roy 29pts

34 Muhammad Arif 28pts

34 Andrey Poletilo 28pts

34 Sean Slevin 28pts

37 Tatiana Stepanova 27pts

37 Paul Whiting 27pts

39 Niki Albon 26pts

39 Rob Deyes 26pts

39 Ashley Field 26pts

39 Stuart Talbot 26pts

43 Marco Floridia 25pts

43 Martin Clifton 25pts

43 Ian Nixon 25pts

46 Jon Fitton 24pts

46 Tibor Somodi 24pts

48 Maggie Lambert 23pts

48 Jim Tate 23pts

50 Madan Singh 20pts

View the winning images in APOY 2010 Gallery

See the Leader Board after Round 9

In association with Canon