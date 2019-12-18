Nominate your ‘Unsung Hero of Photography’

There are a lot of passionate people out there who are using photography to make a positive contribution to society, and we want to honour them in a brand-new award. It’s called the Unsung Hero Award, in association with Ripe Photography Insurance, and this award is designed to shine a spotlight on dedicated, passionate members of the photography community who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve.

We are looking to celebrate the hard work and community spirit of people who are using photography for the benefit of others or to help make the world a better place. It may be someone who is working with children or vulnerable adults, using the therapeutic power of photography to help them get over anxiety and depression, or a physical disability or illness. Perhaps they are using their own camera in the service of a charity to help raise awareness or money for them. Either way, the Unsung Hero Award is all about those who are using photography, and cameras, to do something positive for others in the wider community.

Nominations needed

Do you know someone who deserves to win our new Unsung Hero Award? If so, we are inviting you to send in your nomination for them right now – and yes, you can nominate yourself too.

Once we have received the nominations for all of the unsung heroes, the editorial team at Amateur Photographer will select the winner who will then be invited to accept their award at our glittering ceremony in central London on 21 February. We will donate £500 to the charity of the winner’s choice, and share their story with our readers and the wider world, via the pages of Amateur Photographer and our website.

How to enter

In your nomination, you will need to tell us – in 200 words or less – the name of the hero you are nominating and why, or why you are nominating yourself.

Please include any links to relevant photography, or attach images as necessary, and we will also need your own contact details.

The closing date is 15 January 2020.

The entries will be judged by AP staff and the overall winner will be contacted by email. Full terms and conditions.

In association with Ripe Photography Insurance

