What type of Photography cover do you need?

Photography insurance. It’s probably one of those things you know you need, but perhaps haven’t got around to sorting yet. You’d be forgiven for concentrating more on capturing that perfect shot than thinking about exclusions and excesses, but it always pays to have a safety net in case the worst should happen.

Not only that, your kit has massive financial and sentimental value to you. From the first camera body you ever bought, to the ‘it’s the last one – I promise’ – it would be devastating if you accidentally broke it, or it was to get stolen.

At Ripe Photography, we see first-hand what can happen to fellow photographers and their kit whilst in pursuit of that perfect shot.

You think it won’t happen to you

That’s what people say when it’s too late. You’ve probably had a few close calls in the past, and you wouldn’t be alone.

Whether you’re on a shoot, or on your way to one, accidents can and do happen. It happens all too often and here at Ripe we’ve seen everything from close calls to catastrophes.

Take Ed for example. Ed, a photographer we know, was rushing to leave the house to get to his shoot. He tripped and his kit bag wasn’t quite shut so everything came crashing out. Several bits of his kit were damaged, which put an end to his shoot.

Another photographer we know, Scarlett, was setting up a landscape shot at the top of a steep hill when her tripod, with camera attached, began to fall forward but, luckily, she caught it in time.

Unfortunately, some people aren’t as lucky. One of our policyholders was taking some photos in woodland when he tripped and fell, smashing his camera on a rock.

Another policyholder of ours was capturing the waterfall in his back garden and thought his camera was safely attached to his tripod. He hadn’t counted on his dog getting involved. The dog ran after a duck that had landed nearby; knocking the tripod, and camera, to the floor. What are the chances?

Specialist insurance can protect you – wherever you are

So, accidents can, and do happen. No matter how careful or experienced you are, there are just some things you can’t foresee.

What would you do if the next time you were in the pursuit of that perfect shot, you weren’t as lucky as Scarlett and had a real accident? Would you be able to afford the cost of repairing or replacing you kit?

That’s where specialist insurance comes in.

It can protect your equipment against accidental damage, whether you’re at home or out on a shoot and even worldwide.

If you’re wondering whether it’s important to have specialist insurance or not, just ask Daniel Cooper, who’s misfortune put an early end to his shoot. He said: “Whilst on a shoot I switched to a wide-angle lens and dropped the other one on some concrete steps. I was devastated.

“Thankfully, Ripe Photography Insurance put my mind at ease. I got in touch with them and the lens was repaired quickly. The claim process was much easier than I thought it’d be and everyone was really helpful.”

Without specialist insurance, Daniel would’ve been hundreds of pounds out of pocket. It just goes to show that, no matter how careful we are, sometimes we’re just unlucky – but having specialist insurance can give your equipment an all-important safety net.

The true cost of all your kit

Have you ever stopped to wonder how much your kitbag is worth? An average DSLR costs several hundred pounds, before you even add lenses, peripherals, hard-drives, and a bag.

Therefore, you’re probably transporting thousands of pounds worth of gear with you wherever you go, whether it’s a trip to the woods, a stroll through the city or a holiday abroad.

It’s hard to make sure you’ve got enough cover for all your gear if you don’t know how much it’s collectively worth.

You wouldn’t trust your kit in the hands of just anybody

Of course you wouldn’t. If you’re out on a shoot, you would want to have help from someone you trust.

The same goes for choosing your insurer.

As a specialist insurer, we understand the potential risks you could face as a photographer and how passionate you are about your kit. It’s not just items on a list, as it might be to your home insurer. To us it’s your passion and deserves protection that is relevant to you.

