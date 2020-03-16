The AP Award winning photographers

We chat to the winners of the Amateur Photographer Awards to find out more about their work

Rising Star – Graeme Chesters

Back in November, we launched our brand new Rising Star Bursary. This unique chance for amateur photographers to win an incredible opportunity of a lifetime garnered an extraordinary response.

We received many fantastic entries from some supremely gifted photographers, making it very difficult for the judges to pick an overall winner.

The bursary prize consists of up to £5,000 towards expenses, along with technique, motivational support and mentoring from a professional photographer, as well as the editorial team here at Amateur Photographer. As partners, MPB will also be providing the winning photographer with an ongoing photography-kit loan from its extensive supply of used gear.

This year, the theme of the bursary was ‘Change’ and we received many different interpretations of this theme from a range of different types of photographer.

Meet the winner

We’re thrilled to announce that Graeme Chesters, an amateur photographer based in Bradford, is this year’s winner.

He impressed the judges enormously with his proposed project to document a year in the life of the northernmost town in the world – Longyearbyen (which translates as ‘The Long Year’).

The town, located on the Island of Spitsbergen in the Svalbard archipelago, has many fascinating characteristics that really made Graeme’s project stand out.

Over the course of the next year, his photography will examine the social and ecological impacts of climate change on a unique community of some 2,500 people, aiming to document the ways in which this diverse and constantly changing community responds to the drama of seasonal as well as climate change, including the three months of polar night and the equivalent ever-present daylight of summertime.

Having already made preliminary trips to nearby locations, Graeme needed the bursary money to facilitate the next phase of his project. He has plans to visit the town on four separate occasions over the next year, and we’ll be bringing you news of his progress – as well as sharing the images he creates here in the magazine, online and through our social media channels.

An honour

Speaking about winning the bursary, Graeme said, ‘I’m extremely pleased and honoured to receive the bursary, and excited about undertaking this project, which will enable me to document social and environmental change in the High Arctic. Longyearbyen is a unique place and community and it will be a great pleasure to engage deeply with its people, industries and landscapes. As someone who is still very much an amateur photographer it is also a privilege to be supported and mentored by the staff at AP and MPB and I very much welcome this opportunity to deepen my understanding of different photographic practices.’

Graeme is currently working as a professor of peace and conflict studies at the University of Bradford. His well-thought-out and detailed proposal showed clear vision for how he will spend the year, and the different stories he will produce. We can’t wait to work with Graeme on this exciting project, and show you the results!

Judges’ comments

In January a panel of judges sat down to discuss all of the submitted entries to the bursary. It quickly became apparent that two particular project ideas needed the most debate, with the judges deliberating for several hours over who should be awarded the final prize – read more about the fantastic runner-up, Matt Walkley below.

The judging panel consisted of representatives from Amateur Photographer, MPB and the highly respected photographer Peter Dench, who is no stranger to completing a project and is a regular contributor to the magazine.

Here’s what the judges had to say about Graeme’s winning proposal:

Peter Dench, photographer

‘Photography is as much about access and ideas as it is about taking good pictures. Fortunately, Graeme Chesters’ bursary application delivered all three. If there was a template for submitting a brief, his wouldn’t be a bad place to start. Graeme’s project documenting the ecological impacts of climate change on the unique community that live in Longyearbyen, the northernmost town in the world, does what photography should – show the viewer what they think they know about in a different way, to inform and engage debate. It’s also very exciting and I’m excited to help mentor Graeme as he embarks on his photographic journey to document the end of the earth.’

Matt Barker, CEO and Founder, MPB

‘When we reviewed Graeme’s work, it was our clear winner in both meeting the brief of ‘Change’ head-on whilst also demonstrating his photographic pedigree and potential to become a real talent in the industry. We’re really excited about working closely with Graeme on his project, and providing the camera gear that he will use to capture his chosen topic: the rapidly evolving landscape of Svalbard.’

Amy Davies, Features Editor, Amateur Photographer

‘Picking a winner for any competition is hard, but especially so when the prize is such a fantastic and special opportunity. We wanted to make sure that the recipient would put the funds, and the kit loan, to the best use possible, facilitating a piece of work that might not be possible without it. Many of the applications were brilliant, but Graeme’s in particular stood out for its detailed plan and clear editorially minded structure. We were impressed by the level of research that had already been carried out and we felt confident that there would be lots to say (and to photograph!) over the coming year.’