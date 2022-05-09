AP Awards 2022 – Best UK Retailers – Good Service Awards 2022 May 9, 2022

Whether in store or online, good specialist retailers play a vital role in helping photography to thrive as a hobby and an industry. That’s why we launched the Good Service Awards over ten years ago. Voted for by our readers, and the retailer’s customers, a Good Service Award logo is a signpost that says: ‘This is a business you can trust.’ By shopping at one of the firms that display a Good Service Award you are assured of a great customer experience while also supporting jobs and businesses in the UK.

So congratulations to our Good Service Award winners for 2022, and a special mention to Grays of Westminster for gaining the sought-after Platinum Award for receiving the most votes overall. Here are the winners, in alphabetical order.

Congratulations to the Best UK retailers:

