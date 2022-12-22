Amateur Photographer Readers Choice Awards is here! December 22, 2022

Cast your votes in Amateur Photographer’s Reader Choice Awards and simply answer our questions to be in with a chance of winning a £100 Amazon voucher.

Simply make your choice in each of six categories, then answer a simple question. Entries close at midnight on 15th January, and the winner of the Amazon voucher will be drawn at random on the 16th January.

The winners of the AP Readers Choice Awards will be announced at the Amateur Photographer Awards on 23rd February 2023!

Have your say on the following AP Readers Choice Awards:

Camera of the year – released in 2022

of the year – released in 2022 Accessory of the year – released in 2022

of the year – released in 2022 Book of the year – released in 2022

of the year – released in 2022 Photographer of the year

of the year Content Creator of the year

of the year Photo Community of the year

Which camera have you been most impressed by this year? Have you bought and used a game-changing accessory this year, and want to let others know about it? What book have you seen or bought this year that stands out from the crowd?

Which photographer has made you stop and look for longer? Who are you watching online this year, and which content creator has inspired you the most? And finally, what photography community are you a part of that has done the most to help you or encourage you, or simply inspire you?

Let us know your choices here.

For full terms and conditions, please see full details on the entry form.

