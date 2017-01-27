Quick tips: Preparing for the Big Garden Birdwatch

This year's Big Garden Birdwatch is kicking off tomorrow, until the end of the weekend. Here are some tips for getting prepared

In 2016, more than 519,000 people took part in the RSPB’s annual Big Garden Birdwatch – an event that helps build a picture of garden wildlife in the UK.

Last year’s most frequently sighted bird was the house sparrow (although the starling was the most commonly seen bird in Northern Ireland). Other popular species included the blackbird (appearing in 88% of gardens) and the long-tailed tit.

This year’s event takes place from 28-30 January and there are a number of things you can do to prepare for it. Once you’ve done your bit for the count, put your photography skills to the test.