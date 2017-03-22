Photo editing masterclass: How to lighten shadows

I like this candid portrait by Josef Thobroe, and how the strong graphical composition enhances the photo. You will notice that no Transform adjustments were required here. The cropping was important, though, as I wanted to remove the distracting white wall to the left and the ceiling. I chose to keep the burglar alarm in because it was a key element that aligned precisely with the scooter’s rear wheel. Mainly I used Exposure lightening and Graduated Filter adjustments to balance the tones to create a greater sense of emptiness around the man.