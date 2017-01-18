Creative Photoshop: Quick sand

Persuading her model to lie in a chilly wading pool was one of the challenges facing Jane Long as she set out to create this striking composite

I love the way that things flow and move underwater, so I am always attracted to images that show this. Water creates a lovely juxtaposition of movement within a still image, and gives a sense of weightlessness to the model. I decided to experiment with combining images of a model in water with a substance being poured into the water, and the logical choice was sand.

The sand was shot in a large vase with a black backdrop behind it. I could only shoot a couple of images at a time before the water became cloudy and I had to empty it out and start again. I also had to consider that whatever lighting set-up I used, I needed to be able to reproduce it at a 90° angle for the shot in the pool. Not having the lights directly in front of the vase helped reduce reflections on the glass.

Not for the faint-hearted

An underwater housing for the camera and a full-size swimming pool are on my wish list, but I currently have neither, so I had to be creative in finding a solution. I bought a blow-up paddling pool, which was very useful until the dog decided it was his and started wading in during the middle of a shoot! Eventually he chewed the blow-up parts so I foxed him by getting an 8ft wading pool with solid sides. When I’m shooting I place a tall ladder as close to the edge as possible and hold the camera out over the water while I shoot. It’s not a technique for the faint-hearted!

I always seem to end up shooting these images in winter, and despite pumping in warm water the capacity of the pool was just too large for it to make much difference. This meant we had to get the shot as quickly as possible, and even then I had to edit out goose bumps. We had towels and blankets on hand for when the model got out, but I’m indebted to Charlotte for allowing me to torture her in the cold water!

Key images

Step-by-step quick-sand composite

1 Create a mask

2 Align the images

3 Mask out the area

4 Create a Custom Brush

5 Remove any blemishes

6 Selective colour layer

7 Reveal the sand

8 Use Radial Blur

9 Add some colour

Jane Long is an Australian photographer and digital artist who combines photography and photo manipulation to create surreal images that straddle the line between reality and fantasy. Completely self-taught, she has worked with Photoshop since 1994, both commercially and for her personal work. Jane has exhibited in Australia, the USA, Romania and Greece. To find out more, visit www.janelong.com.au.