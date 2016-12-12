Creative Photoshop: In a pickle

Sometimes it’s best to work alone and use yourself as a model, says Jane Long, so long as you don’t mind picking chickpeas out of your hair for hours...

This image, titled ‘In a Pickle’, is part of the ‘Self-Preservation’ series. As a self-portrait series it is about how physical and emotional attempts at preservation are ultimately pointless. Change is inevitable, and you are changed by the things you experience and the memories you make.

I am quite an introverted person – I can get quite flustered and end up rushing when directing others or when there is a large crew. Sometimes it’s just easier to work alone and use myself as the model – although the older I get, the more post- production I need! I don’t have to think about directing the model, hurting her feelings, or keeping her too long in the bath. I just have to set up the gear and take shots in lots of poses until I’ve got all the material I need.

In this case, there were two key scenes: the jar in the cupboard and the shot of me in the bath. The jar in the cupboard contained mustard seeds in water and the bath shot contained chickpeas (to mimic the mustard seeds) as well as capsicum (red pepper), chilli pieces and celery leaves for herbs. Unfortunately, the chickpeas sank to the bottom of the bath, and I was left picking them out of my hair for hours afterwards despite taking several showers.

Step by step guide

1 Extend the base

2 Cleaning the body

3 Add more flotsam

4 DoF and masking

5 Blending both images

6 Tweaking

7 Adding detail

8 Shadows

9 Toning

Australian photographer and digital artist Jane Long combines photography and photo manipulation to create slightly surreal images that straddle the line between reality and fantasy. Completely self-taught, she has worked with Photoshop since 1994, both commercially and for personal work. She has exhibited in Australia, USA, Romania and Greece. www.janelong.com.au