Affinity Photo brings pro photo editing to iPad

Do you often work on-the-go? If so, the latest software application from Affinity Photo for iPad may be just the tool you’ve been looking for.

Affinity Photo is calling its new app the “first fully-featured, truly professional photo editing tool” to arrive on Apple’s tablet, which was shown off during an exclusive presentation segment at Apple’s annual WWDC event in San Jose, California. The award-winning desktop software has a 4.6 star rating on the iOS App store proving it’s popularity among enthusiast and professional photographers, retouchers and editors around the world. But the new iteration of Affinity Photo for iPad signals a new level of photo editing capability as it allows users access to its powerful toolset in order to create and edit in the studio or on the move.

Speaking at the announcement of the new iPad app Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Affinity Photo developer Serif, said: “Each tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined to optimise for touch – either with fingertip or Apple Pencil.

“All rendering, adjustments and filter effects have been fully hardware-accelerated. The result is a genuinely unique new way to interact with your images and your iPad, with performance you’ll find hard to believe.”

As well as being able to handle unlimited layers, Affinity Photo for iPad contains a full library of adjustment layers, layer effects and live filter layers to choose from within the app. It also provides users with text and vector drawing tools, ideal for creating graphic works with images. All layers can then be grouped, masked or blended for more complex compositions.

Developed from the same foundations as Affinity Photo’s desktop version, the new app for iPad is tailored to harness ever-increasing processing power of the iPad’s hardware and touch capabilities. Compatible with iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch, it’s priced at an introductory discount of more than 30 per cent – £19.99 / $19.99 / €21,99 from the App Store. After the introductory offer, Affinity Photo for iPad will be priced £28.99 / $29.99 / €32,99 (local currency fluctuations may apply). For more information go to https://affinity.serif.com/photo/ipad.

Professional features boasted by the Affinity Photo app include:

Complete retouching tools: Including dodge, burn, clone, blemish, patch and red eye tools. You’ll also find an incredibly accurate inpainting brush along with full frequency separation capability.

Non-destructive adjustments: Correct and enhance images with Levels, Curves, Black and White, White Balance, HSL, Shadows and Highlights and over a dozen other adjustments that are previewed instantly and can be edited any time. Adjust, readjust, and drag and drop onto any layer, group, mask, or in any place in a stack to control how they’re applied.

Super accurate selections: Ideal for cutting out objects, creating masks or selectively applying adjustments. Affinity Photo’s selection refinement algorithm is one of the most advanced available, making selections—even down to individual strands of hair—easier than ever before.

Comprehensive Liquify Workspace: Push your images around with your fingertips or use brushes like turbulence, pinch, punch and twirl in a dedicated liquify persona. Alongside a real-time mesh warp tool, it’s perfect to reshape, sculpt and deform photos.

Real time effects: Affinity Photo comes with a huge range of high-end filters including lighting, blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows and many more. Full control is given over every aspect of a filter’s properties with incredibly precise controls—all the while seeing a real-time live preview of the result. Best of all, filters can be applied as live layers, enabling you to edit, erase away, or mask effects after they have been applied.

Comprehensive RAW editing: Develop camera RAW files in a dedicated built-in workspace with all the processing adjustments and corrections you need.

Unsurpassed file compatibility: Unrivalled PSD support plus all the standards including PNG, JPG, TIFF, EPS, PDF, and SVG.

Work in any colour space: RGB, CMYK, LAB, Greyscale. End-to-end CMYK workflow with ICC colour management, and 32-bit per channel editing.

HDR Merge with tone mapping: Allows you to merge multiple exposure brackets together into a single unbounded 32-bit image, with full tone mapping control for incredibly dramatic results.

You can see an example of Affinity Photo for iPad in use in the video demo above.