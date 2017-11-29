Adobe teases new update to make Photoshop selection easier

Adobe released a video announcing the new feature

Adobe has released a teaser video for an improved Photoshop selection tool which will be available in an upcoming CC update.

The new ‘Subject Selector’ tool allows users to select the part of the image that they want to crop around with one click rather slowly snipping around the image with the pen tool.

Powered by Adobe’s new AI platform, Adobe Sensei, the tool uses machine learning to identify the subjects in images.

The video release from Photoshop Product Manager Meredith Payne Stotzner reveals the new tool in action with a variety of different photographs.

Selecting objects in Photoshop is a process that most photographers know well with the current selection tool process often being time-consuming and, at times, frustrating.

Over the years, Adobe has updated their selection tools periodically with a ‘Quick Select’ option first introduced in Photoshop CS3. However, this sometimes still required users to manually adjust the borders of the object.

With the use of artificial intelligence, the new Adobe Sensei tool aims to make the process quicker and easier in the software. This AI platform was first unveiled at the Adobe MAX conference in October, 2017, as part of an update introducing searchable keywords in the new Lightroom CC.

Adobe has not yet unveiled when the update will be available but it will be interesting to see the usability of the new tool when it’s released.

