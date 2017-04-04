20 Lightroom tips for monochrome conversions

Discover a host of simple tips, tricks and techniques for creating beautiful monochrome photos

Adobe’s Lightroom is a powerful programme and workhorse for many professional and amateur photographers. In Lightroom’s Develop module there are a variety of ways to convert an image to black and white and additional tools to tone and add texture to your photos. There are also plug-ins that you can download, such as Silver Efex Pro 2, which offers lots of fantastic presets. In this video, photographer and photo editor, James Paterson, will run though his top 20 tips for black and white conversions. Make sure you check out his Lightroom feature in the latest issue, April 8, which is on sale this week.

