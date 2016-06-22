Photo appraisal: Firefighter

Expert advice and tips on improving your photography from Damien Demolder. He gives his appraisal of Firefighter by Craig Goldie and offers advice on how it might be improved.

Photo: Firefighter

Taken by: Craig Goldie

Nikon D5100, 18-105mm, 1/8sec at f/5.3, ISO 100

This is an extraordinary picture. The fire is depicted wonderfully, while the action of the firefighter helps us to understand the story. There’s a lack of black and white in the picture which, usefully, lets us know there is smoke in the air, but a little more midtone contrast would help to lift the elements of the scene and make the detail a little clearer. I want a bit more definition in the subject, so I’ve added a midtone curve to separate the middle tones but preserve the absence of extreme tones. This has added some depth and shape to the smoke, and makes the firefighter stand out a little more.