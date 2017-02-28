Quick tips: Discover hidden detail

In today's Quick Tips, we look at getting up close and seeing the hidden details in our macro-photographs

You don’t have to wait until spring to venture outside and put your macro skills to the test. Even the simplest of subjects, such as winter grasses and weeds, found in fields and parks, can create beautiful artwork.

By using a macro lens you can get in close to reveal beautiful, delicate details that would normally go unnoticed. Focusing on just a small section of a plant’s structure can create wonderful abstract compositions to draw the viewer’s eye in.

You’ll be amazed by the variety of wild grasses and weeds to be found on your doorstop, even at this time of year. What these plants lack in colour is certainly made up by the intricate details and texture.