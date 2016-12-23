The USA Landscape Photographer of the Year reveals the country’s vast and sublime geography

Back in 2013, landscape photographer Charlie Waite decided to get another competition under his belt, following the mighty success of the UK-based Take a view: Landscape Photographer of the Year. Thus, USA Landscape Photographer of the Year was born, a competition dedicated to exploring the awesome terrain of America. We need not look far into the annals of photography history to see why such a country is considered a mecca for photographers. Figures such as Ansel Adams, Edward Weston and Lois Conner have all shown just how diverse the country can be.

In 2016, there were five main categories and two special awards. A total prize fund of $45,000 includes $15,000 for the winner of the overall adult title and $2,500 for the young winner.

Halema’uma’u Crater by Raiatea Arcuri

Youth Winner, My USA

Sunrise Illuminates Mount Rainier by Alex Noriega

Overall Winner, Adult

Fiery Sunset, Yosemite National Park, California Mark Basarab

Youth Winner, Environmental Value

75 Stages of Life by Jennifer Vahlbruch

Runner-up, Urban

Mammatus Makers by Terry Koyama

Winner, Environmental Value

Waimea Bay Beast, Oahu, Hawaii by Terry Koyama

Winner, Black & White

Melting Glacier, Alaska by Don Jacobson

Highly Commended, Environmental Value

Canyons of New York by Robert Bolton

Highly Commended, Urban

Endless, California by Michael Shainblum

DPReview Special Award

Main Strike by James Menzies

Winner, Classic View

Coastal lava tubes by Raiatea Arcuri

Overall Youth Winner

A Mysterious Lone Figure by Az Jackson

Winner, My USA

The 2017 USA Landscape Photographer of the Year competition opens next year on 1 June and closes 1 September 2017. If you’d like to enter, or see more of the stunning images from the 2016 competition, visit www.usalpoty.com