Video: Peter Dench on Photojournalism

Peter Dench speaks to AP about his previous and upcoming work and what it takes to be a successful photojournalist today

AP speaks to photojournalist, Peter Dench, about his reportage work on boozy brits in his series, Alcohol in England and The British Abroad, his future plans for researching stories surrounding The Black Sea and what it takes to be a successful photojournalist today.

Peter Dench is a photojournalist with over 20 years of experience in the advertising, editorial, corporate, reportage fields of photography. He has published several books and has won multiple awards. To see more of his work visit www.peterdench.com

