Video: Charlie Waite on LPOTY

AP speaks to Landscape Photographer, Charlie Waite, about the success of Landscape Photographer of the Year (LPOTY) over the past ten years

As one of the world’s leading landscape photographers, Charlie Waite needs little introduction. Charlie founded the well-known and highly regarded competition, Landscape Photographer of the Year, otherwise known as LPOTY just over ten years ago in 2006. Little did he know quite what a success it would turn into and that it would still be attracting thousands of photographers from around the world ten years later.

Full details of entering this year’s LPOTY, along with details of how to obtain the book celebrating the 2016 competition, can be found at www.take-a-view.co.uk

Read the full interview with Charlie Waite in our 8 April issue. Click here to buy it now.