Quick tips: Woodland flowers

In today's Quick Tips, we're getting ready for spring, with how to photograph woodland flowers.

Local woodlands will soon be exhibiting signs of spring. One of the first flowers to bloom is the lesser celandine; its star-like blooms creating a vast yellow carpet on the forest floor. Snowdrops will also be present in some locations, their distinctive white heads bobbing in the breeze. Another firm favourite is the wood anemone whose white flower heads often have a pinkish tinge. This beautiful perennial grows in woods, hedgerows and upland meadows from March to May, but its scent is a little off-putting – the leaves give off a musky aroma earning it the alternative name ‘smell fox’.

All of these winter/spring flowers can be found and photographed with ease, but to make the most of the experience you need to consider a few things.