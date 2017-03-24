Quick tips: The seaside out of season

In today's Quick Tips, we look at shooting the great British beach scene - out of season
Empty beaches, rough seas, Victorian architecture and brooding skies – there’s plenty to photograph along Britain’s coastline during winter. The Coastal Fragments series by Trevor Crone (www.themiragegroup.co.uk) is a fine example. He has spent more than a decade capturing what he describes as the ‘gentle melancholy and nostalgia’ of our resorts.
When planning a trip, check both weather forecast and tide timetables. Take care to protect equipment from sea spray, and walking boots are a must. Once out and about, look for signs of British eccentricity, such as hardy souls braving the sea or determined octogenarians eating ice cream in the rain.
- Visit the beach after a storm: starfish, jellyfish, and colourful seaweed are often washed up. Also, explore rockpools at low tide for subject matter. If you own an underwater housing, you can really immerse yourself!
- Surfers and other waterspouts enthusiasts are often out in inclement weather, so head out early and observe their movements. Set your camera to shutter priority and be prepared to use exposure compensation.
- Seaside architecture, with its peeling paintwork and bright colours can make for attractive imagery. We have some amazing lighthouses in Britain, not to mention piers, bandstands and beach huts.
- Winter is a great time for candid photography. Look for people fighting to keep their umbrellas up, pets wearing winter coats and gulls surfing the waves. Set a fast shutter speed, and don’t be afraid to boost the ISO.