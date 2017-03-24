Quick tips: The seaside out of season

In today's Quick Tips, we look at shooting the great British beach scene - out of season

Empty beaches, rough seas, Victorian architecture and brooding skies – there’s plenty to photograph along Britain’s coastline during winter. The Coastal Fragments series by Trevor Crone (www.themiragegroup.co.uk) is a fine example. He has spent more than a decade capturing what he describes as the ‘gentle melancholy and nostalgia’ of our resorts.

When planning a trip, check both weather forecast and tide timetables. Take care to protect equipment from sea spray, and walking boots are a must. Once out and about, look for signs of British eccentricity, such as hardy souls braving the sea or determined octogenarians eating ice cream in the rain.