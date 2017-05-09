Quick tips: Pet photography

Pets, like children, are always on the go and it can be tricky to get them to sit still for photos. But, despite what many people think, you don’t need to splash out on expensive fast glass for great pet photography results

Pets, like children, are always on the go and it can be tricky to get them to sit still for photos. Despite what many people think, you don’t need to splash out on expensive fast glass for great pet photography results. For instance, the image above was taken with a standard zoom kit lens with an aperture of f/5.6. The key to successful portraits is to make your subject stand out. A shallow depth of field isolates your subject from its surroundings, but this doesn’t mean just dialling in the maximum aperture available and firing the shutter.

There are other things to consider, such as your position and focal length, and where your subject is in relation to the background. You also need to ensure you capture a pin-sharp shot, which is easier said than done when working with animals.