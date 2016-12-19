Quick tips: Mindful photography

In today's Quick Tips, we're thinking about keeping our mind in the present when we shoot

We carry out countless acts every day that we don’t really notice, such as brushing our teeth, eating our lunch and locking the front door. Even when we take pictures we sometimes switch to autopilot, turning dials and pushing buttons without really noticing what we’re doing. We could be out in the landscape, carefully framing a mountain, but our mind could be elsewhere, judging, criticising, comparing our experience with one we had last week.

When we fail to pay attention to the present moment, and become preoccupied with the past or the future, we miss a great opportunity to experience the world as it really is: to really see the mountain, to feel the cold air, to hear the call of a bird, but when we ground ourselves in the here and now we make space for creativity.