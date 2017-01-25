Quick tips: Lead-in lines

In today's quick tips, we look at a classical compositional element - lead-in lines

There are many compositional elements a photographer needs to think about; perhaps one of the most important is to determine where to position lead-in lines within the frame. Lead-in lines are all around us and our role as photographers is to spot and use them creatively in our photos. Our eyes are naturally drawn to lines in an image; with some careful consideration of where you place these compositional lines, you can attract the viewer’s attention and pave the way for the eye to naturally move in and around the scene. Sounds simple but correct placement of these lines is vital. They need to be leading in the direction of your main subject. Failure to do this will result in their eye leaving the scene and impact will be lost.