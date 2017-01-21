Quick tips: Indoor light trails

In today's quick tips, we're looking at creative uses for light trails from the comfort of your own home

Most of us associate light trails with shooting long exposures of traffic and fairground rides outdoors after dark; however, you can achieve creative results indoors as well. With a torch and a piece of string you can capture a variety of geometric light trails known as physiograms. These are created by a single, long exposure of a light source simply spun from a piece of string attached to the ceiling.

To make your own, all you need to do is set a long exposure on your camera and then let gravity work its magic. This is a fantastic technique to try when you don’t feel inclined to venture outside into the cold. You will need a room that is dark – some heavy-duty curtains will block out any ambient light – or simply wait until the evening.