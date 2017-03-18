Quick tips: Creative cropping

In today's Quick Tips, we look at the art of creative cropping

Photographer David Loftus has photographed all but one of Jamie Oliver’s best-selling cookery books. His stripped-back, fuss-free approach has won him many awards. If you own one of Oliver’s books, you might have noticed that many of the bowls, boards and cups are shot with their edges clipped. This kind of tight cropping works brilliantly with circular objects, because our brain fills in the gaps to complete the circle. It also deals with the problem of portraying a circular object in a rectangular frame.

Whether we decide to physically move closer to a subject, zoom in, or make adjustments during post-production, a tight crop can help to remove anything from the frame that does not add to the story, distilling an image down to its core elements.