Quick tips: Comedy moments

Photographing funny moments can be a challenge, not least because they're so often fleeting. Let's have a look at some quick tips for making the moment count

Photographing amusing expressions or juxtapositions can be challenging because often the moment when everything comes together is short-lived. Also, what makes one person laugh may not appeal to the next. Thankfully, there are some instances that make everyone smile, such as wildlife that seems to exhibit human behaviour and images that play on the idea of contrast (a great dane next to a Chihuahua, for instance).

For maximum impact these pictures need to be simple with an uncluttered composition. Consider Elliott Erwitt’s dog images, where the ‘joke’ is communicated instantly. Erwitt once said: ‘The whole point of taking pictures is so that you don’t have to explain things with words.’ Similarly if you have to explain a joke, it’s not funny.