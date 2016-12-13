Quick Tips: Cold-weather photography

As the weather is turning, today's Quick Tips is all about the cold. How do you protect your gear (and yourself) from the frost?

Protecting your gear from extreme weather and unforgiving environments will help to prolong its life and maintain its performance. These days, many cameras can withstand temperatures as low as -40°C, but when the thermometer drops below zero battery life begins to wane and LCD screens can become sluggish (they return to normal in room temperature). To stop this from happening, keep your camera close to your body (inside a jacket, for example) until you are ready to take a picture, and store spare batteries in your pockets. It’s also a good idea to wipe the contacts before replacing your batteries to help prevent corrosion. If you’re concerned about losing power, use the LCD screen as little as possible and invest in a battery grip.