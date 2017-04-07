Quick Tips: Celebrate slow art

Tomorrow, 8th April, has been designated Slow Art Day, a day for us to really appreciate art and photography. Here's a few tips on how to get the most out of it

According to research published by Empirical Studies of the Arts, when we visit an art gallery or museum we spend just 17 seconds looking at individual paintings. Often our assessment is based on just one thing: whether we like it or not. Once we have made a judgment, we move on. This pattern is even repeated when we encounter classic pieces of art such as the Mona Lisa, which is rumoured to receive just 15 seconds of our time. If we want to cover as much ground as possible, this approach is ideal, but if we want to appreciate what we see, and recall it days or even months later, we need to slow down.

To assist us in this quest, 8 April has been declared Slow Art Day (www.slowartday.com), and now is the ideal time to get some practice in.