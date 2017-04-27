Quick Tips: ‘Bokehrama’

If you have a passion for portraits, you should try your hand at shooting a ‘Bokehrama’ for unusual results. In today's Quick Tips, we look at getting stitching shots together for a better blur

If you have a passion for portraits, try your hand at shooting a ‘Bokehrama’ for unusual results. Not only will you achieve shallow depth of field for beautiful blur, but you’ll also capture the perspective of a wide angle of view (it’s not possible to achieve both with one lens). The technique is similar to that of shooting a panorama – capturing a series of images and stitching them together in post-production. The difference is, shots are stitched together horizontally and vertically.

This shot is made up of approximately 50 images, all shot at 200mm. By shooting a sequence of very closely cropped images that covered a wide area of the scene, we were able to achieve this effect.