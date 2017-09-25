A day in the life of a fashion photographer

With another Fashion Week season upon us, we find out what it’s like to be a top fashion photographer, as Amanda Thomas talks about her typical day

I’m a fashion and portrait photographer. I love working with sustainable fashion brands, using exceptional photography to create and elevate an emotional connection with style and purpose. A typical client for me is a fashion or lifestyle brand like Natural Spa Factory, which produces gender- neutral skincare, and Seven Boot Lane, an independent footwear brand. I also shoot portraits, in which it’s important to capture the essence of the person in the brief window of time I have. I recently worked with an amazing creative director who commissioned me for a series of portraits of her, for her various projects. It was a fun and liberating shoot.

Planning ahead

Before a shoot the client and I discuss ideas and what they would like to achieve. Once the look, feel and theme of the shoot is agreed, a mood board is made up by either me, the client or the art director. From this we can direct and commission the fashion stylist and make-up artist, and other crewmembers needed such as a nail technician, a hairstylist, and possibly a location/production manager who would source a location and fix the shooting permits. As soon as I get the go-ahead from the client, I start booking the make-up artist, hair stylist, fashion stylist and any assistants.

The planning can be any time between two months to two weeks before the shoot. It can vary due to the time scales of seasonal changes and the client’s schedule. From my experience, the longer I have to plan a shoot, the smoother the day runs, as there is more time to consider the running order of shots and counteract any foreseeable errors.

On one of my recent shoots I had a videographer filming the shoot, the models, and capturing behind the scenes while also shooting the products, so it was an involved day.

Typical time frame before and during the shoot

Two weeks before: I send out the mood board if I haven’t done so already and double-check that the team have all the information needed.

The week before: I check with the client to see if there are any changes. I send out a ‘call sheet’, which has all the shoot and team details. It has everyone’s name and phone number, the location address, start time, finish time and emergency phone numbers in case of breakdowns or delays – because life doesn’t always run to plan!

The day before: I have another quick check-in with everyone to make sure everything is on schedule.

On the day: One shoot was a particularly early start! I had to pick up the fashion stylist and then drive to London for an 8am arrival. We had an hour to prep and get ready for arrival of the models and client. Once everyone is on set, the running order of shots is discussed, the mood board is pinned up and I hold a quick meeting with the team so everyone knows what to expect.

Amanda Thomas

Amanda Thomas is an established fashion and portrait photographer working out of London and Bristol. Her specialisms are fashion, portraits and lifestyle, and for 19 years she has worked directly with agency and publishing creative directors to produce elegant and striking images. Her clients include Neal’s Yard and Natural Spa Factory. Visit www.amandathomasphotographer.co.uk.

