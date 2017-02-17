Quick tips: Playing around with size and scale

In today's Quick Tips, we're looking at how to improve your shots by leveraging size and scale

Conveying a sense of scale in your work can be challenging. If you shoot a close-up of an insect’s wing, for example, the viewer can be fooled into thinking that he/she is seeing an aerial shot of some agricultural fields. Sometimes this confusion can be used to your advantage, encouraging the viewer to linger longer over your work while they try to work out what they are seeing. But, more often than not, you want the size of the subject to be obvious at a glance. One way to do this is to include a recognisable element in the composition. Another way is to use a wideangle lens to exaggerate the distance between foreground and background elements. You can also use large amounts of negative space to make your subject seem small in relation to its surroundings.