Quick Tips: Freelensing

In today's Quick Tips, we're looking into getting lovely defocused effects by freelensing. Enjoy the sunshine and get creative!

This weekend try your hand at freelensing to capture beautiful, dreamy photographs with defocused effects. Freelensing involves holding an unattached lens very closely in front of the camera’s sensor. By tilting it you can adjust the plane of focus, similar to that of a tilt-shift lens, to achieve stunning, soft focus effects. The space between the camera’s sensor and unattached lens will allow for wonderful light leaks to give your images a creative edge. Sounds simple enough, but this technique requires lots of practice and patience. You need to be aware of dust particles entering the camera when the lens is unattached. It’s best to detach the lens only when you’re ready to start shooting and keep that period of time as brief as possible.