Quick tips: Photographing decay

In today's Quick Tips, we take a look at an often-overlooked aesthetic subject: decay. This winter, from abandoned buildings to decomposing flowers, here's how to get into photographing decay

We are so obsessed with perfection that sometimes we fail to notice that there is intense beauty in decay. Crumbling buildings, rusty metal, decomposing flowers and trees – they all make fascinating subjects. Decomposition is an essential part of the natural world, breaking down organic matter and enriching the soil in preparation for new life. If large numbers of plants and animals were somehow prevented from decomposing, the reduction in nutrients would be damaging to our environment. If we stop thinking of the process of decay as negative, we can see it as a thing worth celebrating.

This is the perfect time of year to seek out slowly decaying plants, weather-worn surfaces and rain-soaked timbers. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.