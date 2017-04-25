Quick Tips: Bracketing

The art of bracketing (shooting multiple versions of the same shot at different exposures) is nothing new to most photographers but, with more control options available than ever, it's becoming an increasingly useful tool

Until fairly recently bracketing images (taking a series of shots of the same subject at different exposures) was used as a precaution to guarantee that at least one image was perfectly exposed. But now you can bracket so much more than just exposure. Some cameras provide options to bracket white balance, ISO and film simulation (in the case of Fujifilm), for example. Shooting sequences in this way is a chance to explore your camera’s capabilities. And there is the option to combine multiple exposures to create high dynamic range (HDR) images. This is often the ideal way to capture maximum detail in the highlights and shadows.

Bracketing is simple, and could make all the difference between a great picture and one destined for the bin.