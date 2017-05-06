Quick Tips: How to shoot backlit portraits

In today's Quick Tips, we look at a tricky portrait technique - but one that pays off when done right. Here's how to shoot backlit portraits

While shooting directly into the sun is considered undesirable, many portrait photographers do it to backlight their subjects for dramatic results. The golden glow created by rim lighting around a subject’s head and lens flare effects can be used in a creative way to enhance images. When used subtly, it can add a romantic, dreamy feel to spring and summer portraits.

The best thing about getting outdoors and making the most of natural light is that it’s free. One of the advantages of this technique is not having to worry about your subject squinting or capturing any unflattering shadows on their face. For the best results shoot late afternoon, ideally 30 minutes to an hour before the sun goes down.