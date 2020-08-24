Macro-loving professor gives top marks to second-hand August 24, 2020

For university professor James Murray, buying second-hand has brought a range of benefits, as he explains below.

What kind of photography do you like to do and how did buying second hand help?

Actually all types, landscape, wildlife and macro mostly, as I am looking to build my strengths. I╒m a university professor and scientist working on ageing-related diseases, so I am fascinated by nature. As you can see from the images here, macro appeals to me, because of the detail and symmetry. I was doing macro with a nifty fifty and 70-300mm telephoto, but was frustrated by the lack of detail/sharpness. So decided I needed a dedicated macro. Buying second-hand meant I didn’t have a massive investment in glass, but buying from Actually all types, landscape, wildlife and macro mostly, as I am looking to build my strengths. I╒m a university professor and scientist working on ageing-related diseases, so I am fascinated by nature. As you can see from the images here, macro appeals to me, because of the detail and symmetry. I was doing macro with a nifty fifty and 70-300mm telephoto, but was frustrated by the lack of detail/sharpness. So decided I needed a dedicated macro. Buying second-hand meant I didn’t have a massive investment in glass, but buying from Park Cameras meant I had come back, just in case. I saved quite a bit, but still got an impeccable lens, which is highly regarded and sought after. So buying second hand meant I could also spend some money on other thing, ring light to come, for example.

What tips do you have for other people buying or selling second hand?

I have bought off eBay, but do your homework. Buying from a reputable dealer like Park is always the best, and it is my preferred option, even via mail order. If you buy second hand, make sure you have a return period, or can try the lens out, before you conclude the deal.

Would you buy second-hand again?

I have bought my Canon EOS 7D Mark II, a Canon 70-200mm f4L lens, and a Canon 17-55mm f2.8 lens over the last six months, all second hand. It╒s a great way to build your gear, and affordable. It means now that I know photography is a serious hobby for me, and I get so much out of it. So now I am m saving for a super telephoto, and eventually my EOS R5!

See more of James’s work on Instagram: james.t.murray_photography