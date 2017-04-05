Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8 image samples

High resolution images from the Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8, shot using the Sony Alpha 7 II
The Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8 is an image stabilised short telephoto prime designed for Sony’s Alpha 7 range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. In our full review we were very impressed by its image quality; not just its biting edge-to-edge sharpness even when used at maximum aperture, but also its practically complete lack of chromatic aberration, and impressive resistance to flare.
Here we present a series of full-resolution sample images shot on the 24MP Sony Alpha 7 II. We’re fully aware that with a lens this sharp (and, at £1750, expensive!) the 42.4MP Alpha 7R II would have been a better choice, but sometimes in an imperfect world we’re simply limited by the cameras we have to hand at the time.
This gallery illustrates some of the points about image quality made in our review, including a set of aperture series illustrating sharpness and bokeh. We also have hand-held slow shutter-speed shots illustrating the system’s image stabilisation and test shots which we’d expect to reveal any chromatic aberration the lens might exhibit (which turns out to be practically none).
For any image sample you can click the included link to download and view the full-size file. We’ve used a mixture of JPEGs from the camera with no additional adjustments, and processed raws (denoted by an -acr suffix). These files are for personal use only to assess the image quality of the lens, and may not be used for any other purpose.
DSC00594-acr
The Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8 is stunningly sharp wide open with lovely bokeh. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/160sec at f/2.8, ISO 125
DSC00156
The lens focuses accurately regardless of where the focus point is placed in the frame. 1/1600sec at f/2.8, ISO1600
DSC00388
Choosing a small AF area helps prevent the camera getting confused by layered scenes. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/800sec at f/2.8, ISO800
DSC00174
Shooting directly into the light posed no problems at all for the Batis here. Sony Alpha 7 II. 1/160sec at f/2.8, ISO 100
DSC00611-acr
The lens’s natural vignetting can often complement the background blur to help frame your subject. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/160sec at f/2.8 ISO 160
DSC00077
The Batis maintains its wide-open sharpness at close focus distances. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/1600sec at f/2.8, ISO 100
DSC00144-001
Effective image stabilisation gave me sharp images hand-held at shutter speeds as low as 1/15sec. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/15sec at f/2.8, ISO100
DSC00191
Shot directly into the sun. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/8000sec at f/8, ISO 200
DSC00225
Another hand-held shot reliant in omage stabilisation. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/40sec at f/8, ISO800
DSC00304
Shot at the lens’s minimum focus distance. 1/100sec f/2.8 ISO 800
DSC00327-001
This shot is a torture test for chromatic aberration, but there’s none to be seen. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/2500sec at f/2.8, ISO100
DSC00353
At f/4 the lens is super-sharp. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/1600sec at f/4, ISO100
DSC00388
Choosing a small AF area helps prevent the camera getting confused by layered scenes. Sony Alpha 7 II, 1/800sec at f/2.8, ISO800