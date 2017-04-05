Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8 image samples

High resolution images from the Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8, shot using the Sony Alpha 7 II

The Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8 is an image stabilised short telephoto prime designed for Sony’s Alpha 7 range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. In our full review we were very impressed by its image quality; not just its biting edge-to-edge sharpness even when used at maximum aperture, but also its practically complete lack of chromatic aberration, and impressive resistance to flare.

Here we present a series of full-resolution sample images shot on the 24MP Sony Alpha 7 II. We’re fully aware that with a lens this sharp (and, at £1750, expensive!) the 42.4MP Alpha 7R II would have been a better choice, but sometimes in an imperfect world we’re simply limited by the cameras we have to hand at the time.

This gallery illustrates some of the points about image quality made in our review, including a set of aperture series illustrating sharpness and bokeh. We also have hand-held slow shutter-speed shots illustrating the system’s image stabilisation and test shots which we’d expect to reveal any chromatic aberration the lens might exhibit (which turns out to be practically none).

For any image sample you can click the included link to download and view the full-size file. We’ve used a mixture of JPEGs from the camera with no additional adjustments, and processed raws (denoted by an -acr suffix). These files are for personal use only to assess the image quality of the lens, and may not be used for any other purpose.