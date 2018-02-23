Fuji X-H1: sample images from Fuji’s latest compact system camera

Michael Topham shares some of his test shots ahead of his full Fujifilm X-H1 review

Fujifilm announced its new top-of-the-line compact system camera, the X-H1 just lack week. AP’s reviews editor Michael Topham spent some time with it in Lisbon, getting hands-on with what looks to be a very exciting new addition to the company’s line-up.

Sitting right at the top of Fuji’s current offering, the X-H1 has a 24.3 million-pixel APS-C sized sensor, a 3.69-million dot viewfinder, and a host of new or improved features, including revamped AF algorithms.

You can read more about Michael’s experience of using the camera in his Fujifilm X-H1 first look review over on our sister site, Trusted Reviews.